Sanjivani Paranteral Q3 Results 2025 on 11 Feb, 2025: profit rise by 15.15% YOY, profit at ₹1.9 crore and revenue at ₹17.35 crore

Sanjivani Paranteral Q3 Results 2025 on 11 Feb, 2025: Revenue increased by 15.98% YoY & profit increased by 15.15% YoY, profit at 1.9 crore and revenue at 17.35 crore

Published11 Feb 2025, 12:04 PM IST
Sanjivani Paranteral Q3 Results 2025:Sanjivani Paranteral declared their Q3 results on 10 Feb, 2025. The topline increased by 15.98% & the profit increased by 15.15% YoY. Profit at 1.9 crore and revenue at 17.35 crore.

However, as compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 4.3% and the profit decreased by 17.39%. The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 2.48% q-o-q & increased by 37.5% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 11.81% q-o-q & increased by 38.95% Y-o-Y. The EPS is 1.62 for Q3 which decreased by 1.82% Y-o-Y.

Sanjivani Paranteral has delivered -8.62% return in the last 1 week, 16.95% return in last 6 months and -20.16% YTD return.

Currently the Sanjivani Paranteral has a market cap of 351.64 Cr and 52wk high/low of 396.95 & 122.15 respectively.

PeriodQ3 (FY25)Q2 (FY25)Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 (FY24)Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue17.3518.13-4.3%14.96+15.98%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total1.651.61+2.48%1.2+37.5%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.160.15+6.67%0.24-33.33%
Total Operating Expense14.9615.42-2.98%13.24+12.99%
Operating Income2.392.71-11.81%1.72+38.95%
Net Income Before Taxes2.512.92-14.04%1.9+32.11%
Net Income1.92.3-17.39%1.65+15.15%
Diluted Normalized EPS1.621.96-17.35%1.65-1.82%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

FAQs

What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?

₹1.9Cr

What is Q3 revenue?

₹17.35Cr

First Published:11 Feb 2025, 12:04 PM IST
