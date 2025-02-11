Sanjivani Paranteral Q3 Results 2025 on 11 Feb, 2025: profit rise by 15.15% YOY, profit at ₹1.9 crore and revenue at ₹17.35 crore

Sanjivani Paranteral Q3 Results 2025:Sanjivani Paranteral declared their Q3 results on 10 Feb, 2025. The topline increased by 15.98% & the profit increased by 15.15% YoY. Profit at ₹1.9 crore and revenue at ₹17.35 crore.
However, as compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 4.3% and the profit decreased by 17.39%. The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 2.48% q-o-q & increased by 37.5% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 11.81% q-o-q & increased by 38.95% Y-o-Y. The EPS is ₹1.62 for Q3 which decreased by 1.82% Y-o-Y.
Sanjivani Paranteral has delivered -8.62% return in the last 1 week, 16.95% return in last 6 months and -20.16% YTD return.
Currently the Sanjivani Paranteral has a market cap of ₹351.64 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹396.95 & ₹122.15 respectively.
Sanjivani Paranteral Financials
|Period
|Q3 (FY25)
|Q2 (FY25)
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 (FY24)
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|17.35
|18.13
|-4.3%
|14.96
|+15.98%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|1.65
|1.61
|+2.48%
|1.2
|+37.5%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.16
|0.15
|+6.67%
|0.24
|-33.33%
|Total Operating Expense
|14.96
|15.42
|-2.98%
|13.24
|+12.99%
|Operating Income
|2.39
|2.71
|-11.81%
|1.72
|+38.95%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|2.51
|2.92
|-14.04%
|1.9
|+32.11%
|Net Income
|1.9
|2.3
|-17.39%
|1.65
|+15.15%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|1.62
|1.96
|-17.35%
|1.65
|-1.82%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
FAQs
What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?
₹1.9Cr
What is Q3 revenue?
₹17.35Cr