Sanmit Infra Q1 Results Live: profit falls by 90% YOY

Sanmit Infra Q1 Results Live : Sanmit Infra declared their Q1 results on 13 Aug, 2024. The company's topline saw a significant decrease of 31.04% year-over-year (YoY) while the profit plummeted by a staggering 90% YoY. Comparatively, when looking at the previous quarter, the revenue grew by a modest 2.85%, but the profit took a significant hit, declining by 90.34%.
The financial strain was further exacerbated by rising costs. The Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses rose by 2.8% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) and surged by 14.79% YoY. These increased expenses have put additional pressure on the company's bottom line.
Operating income, a key indicator of a company's core business performance, was down by 59.02% QoQ and decreased by 61.97% YoY. This sharp decline highlights the challenges Sanmit Infra is facing in maintaining profitability amidst rising costs and declining revenue.
The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹0, marking a steep decrease of 90.01% YoY. This zero EPS is a critical concern for investors who rely on these earnings for returns.
Sanmit Infra's stock performance has reflected these financial struggles. The company has delivered a -7.14% return in the last 1 week, a -46.22% return over the last 6 months, and a -70.81% year-to-date (YTD) return. These negative returns indicate a loss of investor confidence and declining market sentiment.
Currently, Sanmit Infra has a market cap of ₹215.84 Cr. The stock's 52-week high is ₹90.92, while its 52-week low is ₹10.29, showcasing the volatility and significant drop in the company's stock price over the past year.
Sanmit Infra Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|23.11
|22.47
|+2.85%
|33.52
|-31.04%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|0.46
|0.44
|+2.8%
|0.4
|+14.79%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.66
|0.74
|-10.15%
|0.29
|+127.01%
|Total Operating Expense
|22.77
|21.63
|+5.27%
|32.61
|-30.18%
|Operating Income
|0.35
|0.84
|-59.02%
|0.91
|-61.97%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|0.07
|0.59
|-87.81%
|0.69
|-89.7%
|Net Income
|0.05
|0.54
|-90.34%
|0.52
|-90%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0
|0.03
|-89.07%
|0.03
|-90.01%
