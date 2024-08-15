Hello User
Sanmit Infra Q1 Results Live: profit falls by 90% YOY

Sanmit Infra Q1 Results Live: Revenue decreased by 31.04% YoY & profit decreased by 90% YoY

Sanmit Infra Q1 Results Live

Sanmit Infra Q1 Results Live : Sanmit Infra declared their Q1 results on 13 Aug, 2024. The company's topline saw a significant decrease of 31.04% year-over-year (YoY) while the profit plummeted by a staggering 90% YoY. Comparatively, when looking at the previous quarter, the revenue grew by a modest 2.85%, but the profit took a significant hit, declining by 90.34%.

The financial strain was further exacerbated by rising costs. The Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses rose by 2.8% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) and surged by 14.79% YoY. These increased expenses have put additional pressure on the company's bottom line.

Operating income, a key indicator of a company's core business performance, was down by 59.02% QoQ and decreased by 61.97% YoY. This sharp decline highlights the challenges Sanmit Infra is facing in maintaining profitability amidst rising costs and declining revenue.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at 0, marking a steep decrease of 90.01% YoY. This zero EPS is a critical concern for investors who rely on these earnings for returns.

Sanmit Infra's stock performance has reflected these financial struggles. The company has delivered a -7.14% return in the last 1 week, a -46.22% return over the last 6 months, and a -70.81% year-to-date (YTD) return. These negative returns indicate a loss of investor confidence and declining market sentiment.

Currently, Sanmit Infra has a market cap of 215.84 Cr. The stock's 52-week high is 90.92, while its 52-week low is 10.29, showcasing the volatility and significant drop in the company's stock price over the past year.

Sanmit Infra Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue23.1122.47+2.85%33.52-31.04%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total0.460.44+2.8%0.4+14.79%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.660.74-10.15%0.29+127.01%
Total Operating Expense22.7721.63+5.27%32.61-30.18%
Operating Income0.350.84-59.02%0.91-61.97%
Net Income Before Taxes0.070.59-87.81%0.69-89.7%
Net Income0.050.54-90.34%0.52-90%
Diluted Normalized EPS00.03-89.07%0.03-90.01%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹0.05Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹23.11Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

