Sanmit Infra Q1 Results Live: profit falls by 90% YOY

Sanmit Infra Q1 Results Live : Sanmit Infra declared their Q1 results on 13 Aug, 2024. The company's topline saw a significant decrease of 31.04% year-over-year (YoY) while the profit plummeted by a staggering 90% YoY. Comparatively, when looking at the previous quarter, the revenue grew by a modest 2.85%, but the profit took a significant hit, declining by 90.34%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The financial strain was further exacerbated by rising costs. The Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses rose by 2.8% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) and surged by 14.79% YoY. These increased expenses have put additional pressure on the company's bottom line.

Operating income, a key indicator of a company's core business performance, was down by 59.02% QoQ and decreased by 61.97% YoY. This sharp decline highlights the challenges Sanmit Infra is facing in maintaining profitability amidst rising costs and declining revenue. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹0, marking a steep decrease of 90.01% YoY. This zero EPS is a critical concern for investors who rely on these earnings for returns.

Sanmit Infra's stock performance has reflected these financial struggles. The company has delivered a -7.14% return in the last 1 week, a -46.22% return over the last 6 months, and a -70.81% year-to-date (YTD) return. These negative returns indicate a loss of investor confidence and declining market sentiment.

Currently, Sanmit Infra has a market cap of ₹215.84 Cr. The stock's 52-week high is ₹90.92, while its 52-week low is ₹10.29, showcasing the volatility and significant drop in the company's stock price over the past year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Sanmit Infra Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 23.11 22.47 +2.85% 33.52 -31.04% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 0.46 0.44 +2.8% 0.4 +14.79% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.66 0.74 -10.15% 0.29 +127.01% Total Operating Expense 22.77 21.63 +5.27% 32.61 -30.18% Operating Income 0.35 0.84 -59.02% 0.91 -61.97% Net Income Before Taxes 0.07 0.59 -87.81% 0.69 -89.7% Net Income 0.05 0.54 -90.34% 0.52 -90% Diluted Normalized EPS 0 0.03 -89.07% 0.03 -90.01%

FAQs Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹0.05Cr Question : What is Q1 revenue? Ans : ₹23.11Cr

