Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India Q4 Results 2025:Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India declared their Q4 results on 20 Feb, 2025. The topline decreased by 20.53% year-over-year (YoY), with profit falling by 34.66% YoY. The company's profit stood at ₹44.3 crore and revenue at ₹170.7 crore.

Comparing Q4 to the previous quarter, revenue saw a slight increase of 6.75%, while profit experienced a decrease of 1.56%. The increase in revenue indicates some resilience despite the overall decline in annual performance.

The Selling, General & Administrative expenses rose by 0.73% quarter-over-quarter (q-o-q) and surged by 42.27% YoY, reflecting increased operational costs that have impacted profitability.

Operating income also faced challenges, down by 3.64% q-o-q and decreased by 33.03% YoY, showing the ongoing pressure on the company's earnings capacity.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q4 reported at ₹20.14, which is a significant drop of 32.93% YoY, underscoring the decline in profitability.

On a positive note, as of 21 Feb, 2025, out of 1 analyst covering the company, there has been a consensus recommendation of a Strong Buy, indicating potential confidence in future recovery.

Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India Financials Period Q4 (FY24) Q3 (FY24) Q-o-Q Growth Q4 (FY23) Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 170.7 159.9 +6.75% 214.8 -20.53% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 27.6 27.4 +0.73% 19.4 +42.27% Depreciation/ Amortization 1 1.5 -33.33% 0.9 +11.11% Total Operating Expense 112.5 99.5 +13.07% 127.9 -12.04% Operating Income 58.2 60.4 -3.64% 86.9 -33.03% Net Income Before Taxes 62.8 61.2 +2.61% 89.5 -29.83% Net Income 44.3 45 -1.56% 67.8 -34.66% Diluted Normalized EPS 20.14 19.92 +1.1% 30.03 -32.93%