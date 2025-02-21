Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India Q4 Results 2025: Profit Falls by 34.66% YoY

Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India Q4 Results 2025 on 21 Feb, 2025: Revenue decreased by 20.53% YoY & profit decreased by 34.66% YoY, profit at 44.3 crore and revenue at 170.7 crore.

Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India Q4 Results 2025 on 21 Feb, 2025

Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India Q4 Results 2025:Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India declared their Q4 results on 20 Feb, 2025. The topline decreased by 20.53% year-over-year (YoY), with profit falling by 34.66% YoY. The company's profit stood at 44.3 crore and revenue at 170.7 crore.

Comparing Q4 to the previous quarter, revenue saw a slight increase of 6.75%, while profit experienced a decrease of 1.56%. The increase in revenue indicates some resilience despite the overall decline in annual performance.

The Selling, General & Administrative expenses rose by 0.73% quarter-over-quarter (q-o-q) and surged by 42.27% YoY, reflecting increased operational costs that have impacted profitability.

Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India Q4 Results

Operating income also faced challenges, down by 3.64% q-o-q and decreased by 33.03% YoY, showing the ongoing pressure on the company's earnings capacity.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q4 reported at 20.14, which is a significant drop of 32.93% YoY, underscoring the decline in profitability.

On a positive note, as of 21 Feb, 2025, out of 1 analyst covering the company, there has been a consensus recommendation of a Strong Buy, indicating potential confidence in future recovery.

The overall consensus recommendation as of 21 Feb, 2025 remains Strong Buy, suggesting optimism among analysts despite the current financial challenges faced by Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India.

Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India Financials

PeriodQ4 (FY24)Q3 (FY24)Q-o-Q GrowthQ4 (FY23)Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue170.7159.9+6.75%214.8-20.53%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total27.627.4+0.73%19.4+42.27%
Depreciation/ Amortization11.5-33.33%0.9+11.11%
Total Operating Expense112.599.5+13.07%127.9-12.04%
Operating Income58.260.4-3.64%86.9-33.03%
Net Income Before Taxes62.861.2+2.61%89.5-29.83%
Net Income44.345-1.56%67.8-34.66%
Diluted Normalized EPS20.1419.92+1.1%30.03-32.93%
