Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Get Your Credit Score For Free

Check Now
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Sanofi India Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 28.26% YOY

Sanofi India Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 28.26% YOY

Livemint

Sanofi India Q1 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 0.56% YoY & profit decreased by 28.26% YoY

Sanofi India Q1 Results Live

Sanofi India Q1 Results Live : Sanofi India announced its Q1 results on 13 May, 2024, revealing a decrease in revenue by 0.56% and a significant 28.26% decline in profit year over year.

Quarterly comparison showed a 5.55% growth in revenue but a 0.8% decrease in profit.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses saw a slight rise of 0.54% quarter over quarter and a 0.65% increase year over year.

Operating income experienced a notable 17.89% increase sequentially but dropped by 5.13% compared to the same quarter last year.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at 67.72, marking a 12.16% decrease year over year.

Sanofi India's stock performance in recent times includes a -6.37% return in the last week, a 2.54% return in the last 6 months, and a -0.9% year-to-date return.

With a market capitalization of 18413.1 Cr, Sanofi India's 52-week high/low stand at 9380 and 6250.15 respectively.

Analyst coverage as of 15 May, 2024, shows that out of 3 analysts, 2 have given a Buy rating and 1 has assigned a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation for Sanofi India as of 15 May, 2024, is Strong Buy.

Sanofi India Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue732.4693.9+5.55%736.5-0.56%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total92.491.9+0.54%91.8+0.65%
Depreciation/ Amortization1010.2-1.96%9.7+3.09%
Total Operating Expense523.5516.7+1.32%516.3+1.39%
Operating Income208.9177.2+17.89%220.2-5.13%
Net Income Before Taxes188.4188.8-0.21%263.5-28.5%
Net Income136.6137.7-0.8%190.4-28.26%
Diluted Normalized EPS67.7259.79+13.25%77.09-12.16%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹136.6Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹732.4Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.