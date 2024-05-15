Sanofi India Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 28.26% YOY

Sanofi India Q1 Results Live : Sanofi India announced its Q1 results on 13 May, 2024, revealing a decrease in revenue by 0.56% and a significant 28.26% decline in profit year over year.
Quarterly comparison showed a 5.55% growth in revenue but a 0.8% decrease in profit.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses saw a slight rise of 0.54% quarter over quarter and a 0.65% increase year over year.
Operating income experienced a notable 17.89% increase sequentially but dropped by 5.13% compared to the same quarter last year.
The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹67.72, marking a 12.16% decrease year over year.
Sanofi India's stock performance in recent times includes a -6.37% return in the last week, a 2.54% return in the last 6 months, and a -0.9% year-to-date return.
With a market capitalization of ₹18413.1 Cr, Sanofi India's 52-week high/low stand at ₹9380 and ₹6250.15 respectively.
Analyst coverage as of 15 May, 2024, shows that out of 3 analysts, 2 have given a Buy rating and 1 has assigned a Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation for Sanofi India as of 15 May, 2024, is Strong Buy.
Sanofi India Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|732.4
|693.9
|+5.55%
|736.5
|-0.56%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|92.4
|91.9
|+0.54%
|91.8
|+0.65%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|10
|10.2
|-1.96%
|9.7
|+3.09%
|Total Operating Expense
|523.5
|516.7
|+1.32%
|516.3
|+1.39%
|Operating Income
|208.9
|177.2
|+17.89%
|220.2
|-5.13%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|188.4
|188.8
|-0.21%
|263.5
|-28.5%
|Net Income
|136.6
|137.7
|-0.8%
|190.4
|-28.26%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|67.72
|59.79
|+13.25%
|77.09
|-12.16%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹136.6Cr
Question : What is Q1 revenue?
Ans : ₹732.4Cr
