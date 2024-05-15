Sanofi India Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 28.26% YOY

Sanofi India Q1 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 0.56% YoY & profit decreased by 28.26% YoY

Sanofi India Q1 Results Live : Sanofi India announced its Q1 results on 13 May, 2024, revealing a decrease in revenue by 0.56% and a significant 28.26% decline in profit year over year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Quarterly comparison showed a 5.55% growth in revenue but a 0.8% decrease in profit.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses saw a slight rise of 0.54% quarter over quarter and a 0.65% increase year over year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Operating income experienced a notable 17.89% increase sequentially but dropped by 5.13% compared to the same quarter last year.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹67.72, marking a 12.16% decrease year over year.

Sanofi India's stock performance in recent times includes a -6.37% return in the last week, a 2.54% return in the last 6 months, and a -0.9% year-to-date return. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

With a market capitalization of ₹18413.1 Cr, Sanofi India's 52-week high/low stand at ₹9380 and ₹6250.15 respectively.

Analyst coverage as of 15 May, 2024, shows that out of 3 analysts, 2 have given a Buy rating and 1 has assigned a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation for Sanofi India as of 15 May, 2024, is Strong Buy. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Sanofi India Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 732.4 693.9 +5.55% 736.5 -0.56% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 92.4 91.9 +0.54% 91.8 +0.65% Depreciation/ Amortization 10 10.2 -1.96% 9.7 +3.09% Total Operating Expense 523.5 516.7 +1.32% 516.3 +1.39% Operating Income 208.9 177.2 +17.89% 220.2 -5.13% Net Income Before Taxes 188.4 188.8 -0.21% 263.5 -28.5% Net Income 136.6 137.7 -0.8% 190.4 -28.26% Diluted Normalized EPS 67.72 59.79 +13.25% 77.09 -12.16%

FAQs Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹136.6Cr Question : What is Q1 revenue? Ans : ₹732.4Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!