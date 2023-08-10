comScore
Sanofi India Q1 results: Net profit rises 2.5% to 123 crore
Drug firm Sanofi India on Thursday said its net profit increased by 2.5% to 123 crore for the second quarter ended on June 30, 2023. The company reported a net profit of 120 crore in the April-June quarter of last year.

Revenue from operations rose to 706 crore in the period under review from 699 crore in the same period last year, Sanofi India said in a regulatory filing.

The company follows a January-December financial year.

"The company has delivered a strong second quarter performance despite the National List of Essential Medicines (NLEM) impact," Sanofi India managing director Rodolfo Hrosz said. The company will continue to focus on driving further improvement in operating efficiencies while expanding the availability of its established and innovative products in India, he added. 

Updated: 10 Aug 2023, 09:18 PM IST
