Sanofi India Q2 results: Net profit rises 2.5% to ₹123 crore1 min read 10 Aug 2023, 09:18 PM IST
Revenue from operations rose to ₹706 crore in the period under review from ₹699 crore in the same period last year, Sanofi India said
Drug firm Sanofi India on Thursday said its net profit increased by 2.5% to ₹123 crore for the second quarter ended on June 30, 2023. The company reported a net profit of ₹120 crore in the April-June quarter of last year.
