Sanofi India Q3 CY23 results: Profit rises by 16.04% YoY

Sanofi India declared their Q3 CY23 results on 08 Nov, 2023. The topline increased by 3.28% & the profit increased by 16.04% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 1.2% and the profit increased by 23.6%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 0.53% q-o-q & decreased by 4.21% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 17.76% q-o-q & increased by 15.63% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹65.95 for Q3 CY23 which increased by 16.03% Y-o-Y.

Sanofi India has delivered 2.46% return in the last 1 week, 36.48% return in the last 6 months, and 37.13% YTD return.

Currently, Sanofi India has a market cap of ₹17918.28 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹7801.25 & ₹5042.5 respectively.

As of 10 Nov, 2023, out of 5 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Hold rating, 1 analyst has given a Buy rating, and 3 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 10 Nov, 2023 was to Strong Buy.

Sanofi India Financials Period Q3 CY23 Q2 CY23 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 CY22 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 714.6 706.1 +1.2% 691.9 +3.28% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 93.2 93.7 -0.53% 97.3 -4.21% Depreciation/ Amortization 9.9 9.8 +1.02% 10.4 -4.81% Total Operating Expense 516.3 537.7 -3.98% 520.4 -0.79% Operating Income 198.3 168.4 +17.76% 171.5 +15.63% Net Income Before Taxes 209.8 183.4 +14.39% 182.4 +15.02% Net Income 151.9 122.9 +23.6% 130.9 +16.04% Diluted Normalized EPS 65.95 53.37 +23.57% 56.84 +16.03%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 CY23 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹151.9Cr Question : What is Q3 CY23 revenue? Ans : ₹714.6Cr

