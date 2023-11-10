Hello User
Sanofi India Q3 CY23 results: Profit rises by 16.04% YoY

Sanofi India Q3 CY23 results: Profit rises by 16.04% YoY

Livemint

Sanofi India Q3 CY23 results: Revenue increased by 3.28% YoY & profit increased by 16.04% YoY

Sanofi India Q3 CY23 Results

Sanofi India declared their Q3 CY23 results on 08 Nov, 2023. The topline increased by 3.28% & the profit increased by 16.04% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 1.2% and the profit increased by 23.6%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 0.53% q-o-q & decreased by 4.21% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 17.76% q-o-q & increased by 15.63% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 65.95 for Q3 CY23 which increased by 16.03% Y-o-Y.

Sanofi India has delivered 2.46% return in the last 1 week, 36.48% return in the last 6 months, and 37.13% YTD return.

Currently, Sanofi India has a market cap of 17918.28 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 7801.25 & 5042.5 respectively.

As of 10 Nov, 2023, out of 5 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Hold rating, 1 analyst has given a Buy rating, and 3 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 10 Nov, 2023 was to Strong Buy.

Sanofi India Financials

PeriodQ3 CY23Q2 CY23Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 CY22Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue714.6706.1+1.2%691.9+3.28%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total93.293.7-0.53%97.3-4.21%
Depreciation/ Amortization9.99.8+1.02%10.4-4.81%
Total Operating Expense516.3537.7-3.98%520.4-0.79%
Operating Income198.3168.4+17.76%171.5+15.63%
Net Income Before Taxes209.8183.4+14.39%182.4+15.02%
Net Income151.9122.9+23.6%130.9+16.04%
Diluted Normalized EPS65.9553.37+23.57%56.84+16.03%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 CY23 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹151.9Cr

Question : What is Q3 CY23 revenue?

Ans : ₹714.6Cr

Updated: 10 Nov 2023, 03:41 AM IST
