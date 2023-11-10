Sanofi India Q3 CY23 results: Profit rises by 16.04% YoY
Sanofi India Q3 CY23 results: Revenue increased by 3.28% YoY & profit increased by 16.04% YoY
Sanofi India Q3 CY23 results: Revenue increased by 3.28% YoY & profit increased by 16.04% YoY
Sanofi India declared their Q3 CY23 results on 08 Nov, 2023. The topline increased by 3.28% & the profit increased by 16.04% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 1.2% and the profit increased by 23.6%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 0.53% q-o-q & decreased by 4.21% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 17.76% q-o-q & increased by 15.63% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹65.95 for Q3 CY23 which increased by 16.03% Y-o-Y.
Sanofi India has delivered 2.46% return in the last 1 week, 36.48% return in the last 6 months, and 37.13% YTD return.
Currently, Sanofi India has a market cap of ₹17918.28 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹7801.25 & ₹5042.5 respectively.
As of 10 Nov, 2023, out of 5 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Hold rating, 1 analyst has given a Buy rating, and 3 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as of 10 Nov, 2023 was to Strong Buy.
Sanofi India Financials
|Period
|Q3 CY23
|Q2 CY23
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 CY22
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|714.6
|706.1
|+1.2%
|691.9
|+3.28%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|93.2
|93.7
|-0.53%
|97.3
|-4.21%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|9.9
|9.8
|+1.02%
|10.4
|-4.81%
|Total Operating Expense
|516.3
|537.7
|-3.98%
|520.4
|-0.79%
|Operating Income
|198.3
|168.4
|+17.76%
|171.5
|+15.63%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|209.8
|183.4
|+14.39%
|182.4
|+15.02%
|Net Income
|151.9
|122.9
|+23.6%
|130.9
|+16.04%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|65.95
|53.37
|+23.57%
|56.84
|+16.03%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 CY23 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹151.9Cr
Question : What is Q3 CY23 revenue?
Ans : ₹714.6Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar
Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.