Sanofi India Q3 Results Live: Profit Falls by 45.89% YOY

Sanofi India Q3 Results Live: Revenue decreased by 26.67% YoY & profit decreased by 45.89% YoY.

Livemint
Published8 Nov 2024, 12:15 PM IST
Sanofi India Q3 Results Live
Sanofi India Q3 Results Live

Sanofi India Q3 Results Live : Sanofi India announced its Q3 results on November 7, 2024, revealing a significant decline in both revenue and profit. The company reported a topline decrease of 26.67% year-over-year, alongside a staggering profit drop of 45.89% compared to the same quarter last year.

In comparison to the previous quarter, Sanofi India saw a revenue growth of 13.05%, while profit decreased by 20.35%. This indicates a mixed performance, with some recovery on a sequential basis despite the year-over-year declines.

The company's selling, general, and administrative expenses have shown a positive trend, declining by 5.81% quarter-over-quarter and by 39.16% year-over-year. This reduction in expenses may provide some relief amid falling revenues.

Operating income for Q3 was reported to be up by 3.75% quarter-over-quarter, though it still reflected a significant year-over-year decrease of 44.18%. This suggests challenges in maintaining profitability despite cost-cutting measures.

Earnings per share (EPS) also took a hit, standing at 35.69 for Q3, marking a decrease of 45.88% year-over-year. This decline is likely to concern investors as it reflects the overall profitability challenges faced by the company.

In terms of stock performance, Sanofi India has experienced a -3.48% return over the past week. However, the company has delivered a 29.46% return over the last six months and a 29.96% return year-to-date, indicating resilience in the longer term despite recent volatility.

As of November 8, 2024, Sanofi India holds a market capitalization of 15,103.14 crore, with a 52-week trading range between 4,694.05 and 7,600. This range reflects the market's fluctuating sentiment regarding the company's performance.

Analyst sentiment appears cautiously optimistic, with 2 out of 3 analysts recommending a Buy rating and 1 analyst giving a Strong Buy rating. The consensus recommendation as of November 8, 2024, is to Strong Buy, indicating potential for recovery.

Sanofi India Financials

PeriodQ3Q2Q-o-Q GrowthQ3Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue524463.5+13.05%714.6-26.67%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total56.760.2-5.81%93.2-39.16%
Depreciation/ Amortization99-0%9.9-9.09%
Total Operating Expense413.3356.8+15.84%516.3-19.95%
Operating Income110.7106.7+3.75%198.3-44.18%
Net Income Before Taxes112.692.1+22.26%209.8-46.33%
Net Income82.2103.2-20.35%151.9-45.89%
Diluted Normalized EPS35.6935.72-0.09%65.95-45.88%
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
FAQs
₹82.2Cr
₹524Cr
First Published:8 Nov 2024, 12:15 PM IST
Business NewsCompaniesCompany ResultsSanofi India Q3 Results Live: Profit Falls by 45.89% YOY

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    149.95
    12:17 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    -0.95 (-0.63%)

    Tata Motors share price

    806.20
    12:17 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    -13.6 (-1.66%)

    Indian Hotels Company share price

    725.75
    12:16 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    42.15 (6.17%)

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    140.75
    12:16 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    -3.45 (-2.39%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Page Industries share price

    47,499.70
    11:54 AM | 8 NOV 2024
    2394.2 (5.31%)

    National Aluminium Company share price

    239.50
    11:55 AM | 8 NOV 2024
    0.95 (0.4%)

    Apollo Hospitals Enterprise share price

    7,421.25
    11:55 AM | 8 NOV 2024
    -3.35 (-0.05%)

    City Union Bank share price

    179.30
    11:54 AM | 8 NOV 2024
    -1.55 (-0.86%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Great Eastern Shipping Company share price

    1,204.35
    11:55 AM | 8 NOV 2024
    -86.6 (-6.71%)

    GMM Pfaudler share price

    1,285.80
    11:48 AM | 8 NOV 2024
    -89.1 (-6.48%)

    Petronet LNG share price

    328.25
    11:55 AM | 8 NOV 2024
    -18.25 (-5.27%)

    EPL share price

    259.65
    11:54 AM | 8 NOV 2024
    -13.85 (-5.06%)
    More from Top Losers

    Motilal Oswal Financial Services share price

    1,005.35
    11:55 AM | 8 NOV 2024
    71.15 (7.62%)

    Vijaya Diagnostic Centre share price

    1,098.50
    11:54 AM | 8 NOV 2024
    71.05 (6.92%)

    Indian Hotels Company share price

    723.15
    11:55 AM | 8 NOV 2024
    39.55 (5.79%)

    Sterlite Technologies share price

    128.75
    11:55 AM | 8 NOV 2024
    6.65 (5.45%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      79,485.00910.00
      Chennai
      79,491.00910.00
      Delhi
      79,643.00910.00
      Kolkata
      79,495.00910.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.80/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

        HomeMarketsloanPremiumMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.