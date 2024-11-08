Sanofi India Q3 Results Live: Profit Falls by 45.89% YOY

Sanofi India Q3 Results Live : Sanofi India announced its Q3 results on November 7, 2024, revealing a significant decline in both revenue and profit. The company reported a topline decrease of 26.67% year-over-year, alongside a staggering profit drop of 45.89% compared to the same quarter last year.
In comparison to the previous quarter, Sanofi India saw a revenue growth of 13.05%, while profit decreased by 20.35%. This indicates a mixed performance, with some recovery on a sequential basis despite the year-over-year declines.
The company's selling, general, and administrative expenses have shown a positive trend, declining by 5.81% quarter-over-quarter and by 39.16% year-over-year. This reduction in expenses may provide some relief amid falling revenues.
Operating income for Q3 was reported to be up by 3.75% quarter-over-quarter, though it still reflected a significant year-over-year decrease of 44.18%. This suggests challenges in maintaining profitability despite cost-cutting measures.
Earnings per share (EPS) also took a hit, standing at ₹35.69 for Q3, marking a decrease of 45.88% year-over-year. This decline is likely to concern investors as it reflects the overall profitability challenges faced by the company.
In terms of stock performance, Sanofi India has experienced a -3.48% return over the past week. However, the company has delivered a 29.46% return over the last six months and a 29.96% return year-to-date, indicating resilience in the longer term despite recent volatility.
As of November 8, 2024, Sanofi India holds a market capitalization of ₹15,103.14 crore, with a 52-week trading range between ₹4,694.05 and ₹7,600. This range reflects the market's fluctuating sentiment regarding the company's performance.
Analyst sentiment appears cautiously optimistic, with 2 out of 3 analysts recommending a Buy rating and 1 analyst giving a Strong Buy rating. The consensus recommendation as of November 8, 2024, is to Strong Buy, indicating potential for recovery.
Sanofi India Financials
|Period
|Q3
|Q2
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|524
|463.5
|+13.05%
|714.6
|-26.67%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|56.7
|60.2
|-5.81%
|93.2
|-39.16%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|9
|9
|-0%
|9.9
|-9.09%
|Total Operating Expense
|413.3
|356.8
|+15.84%
|516.3
|-19.95%
|Operating Income
|110.7
|106.7
|+3.75%
|198.3
|-44.18%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|112.6
|92.1
|+22.26%
|209.8
|-46.33%
|Net Income
|82.2
|103.2
|-20.35%
|151.9
|-45.89%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|35.69
|35.72
|-0.09%
|65.95
|-45.88%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹82.2Cr
Question : What is Q3 revenue?
Ans : ₹524Cr
