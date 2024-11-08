Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Sanofi India Q3 Results Live: Profit Falls by 45.89% YOY

Sanofi India Q3 Results Live: Profit Falls by 45.89% YOY

Livemint

Sanofi India Q3 Results Live: Revenue decreased by 26.67% YoY & profit decreased by 45.89% YoY.

Sanofi India Q3 Results Live

Sanofi India Q3 Results Live : Sanofi India announced its Q3 results on November 7, 2024, revealing a significant decline in both revenue and profit. The company reported a topline decrease of 26.67% year-over-year, alongside a staggering profit drop of 45.89% compared to the same quarter last year.

In comparison to the previous quarter, Sanofi India saw a revenue growth of 13.05%, while profit decreased by 20.35%. This indicates a mixed performance, with some recovery on a sequential basis despite the year-over-year declines.

The company's selling, general, and administrative expenses have shown a positive trend, declining by 5.81% quarter-over-quarter and by 39.16% year-over-year. This reduction in expenses may provide some relief amid falling revenues.

Operating income for Q3 was reported to be up by 3.75% quarter-over-quarter, though it still reflected a significant year-over-year decrease of 44.18%. This suggests challenges in maintaining profitability despite cost-cutting measures.

Earnings per share (EPS) also took a hit, standing at 35.69 for Q3, marking a decrease of 45.88% year-over-year. This decline is likely to concern investors as it reflects the overall profitability challenges faced by the company.

In terms of stock performance, Sanofi India has experienced a -3.48% return over the past week. However, the company has delivered a 29.46% return over the last six months and a 29.96% return year-to-date, indicating resilience in the longer term despite recent volatility.

As of November 8, 2024, Sanofi India holds a market capitalization of 15,103.14 crore, with a 52-week trading range between 4,694.05 and 7,600. This range reflects the market's fluctuating sentiment regarding the company's performance.

Analyst sentiment appears cautiously optimistic, with 2 out of 3 analysts recommending a Buy rating and 1 analyst giving a Strong Buy rating. The consensus recommendation as of November 8, 2024, is to Strong Buy, indicating potential for recovery.

Sanofi India Financials

PeriodQ3Q2Q-o-Q GrowthQ3Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue524463.5+13.05%714.6-26.67%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total56.760.2-5.81%93.2-39.16%
Depreciation/ Amortization99-0%9.9-9.09%
Total Operating Expense413.3356.8+15.84%516.3-19.95%
Operating Income110.7106.7+3.75%198.3-44.18%
Net Income Before Taxes112.692.1+22.26%209.8-46.33%
Net Income82.2103.2-20.35%151.9-45.89%
Diluted Normalized EPS35.6935.72-0.09%65.95-45.88%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹82.2Cr

Question : What is Q3 revenue?

Ans : ₹524Cr

