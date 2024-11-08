Sanofi India Q3 Results Live: Profit Falls by 45.89% YOY

Sanofi India Q3 Results Live : Sanofi India announced its Q3 results on November 7, 2024, revealing a significant decline in both revenue and profit. The company reported a topline decrease of 26.67% year-over-year, alongside a staggering profit drop of 45.89% compared to the same quarter last year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In comparison to the previous quarter, Sanofi India saw a revenue growth of 13.05%, while profit decreased by 20.35%. This indicates a mixed performance, with some recovery on a sequential basis despite the year-over-year declines.

The company's selling, general, and administrative expenses have shown a positive trend, declining by 5.81% quarter-over-quarter and by 39.16% year-over-year. This reduction in expenses may provide some relief amid falling revenues.

Operating income for Q3 was reported to be up by 3.75% quarter-over-quarter, though it still reflected a significant year-over-year decrease of 44.18%. This suggests challenges in maintaining profitability despite cost-cutting measures.

Earnings per share (EPS) also took a hit, standing at ₹35.69 for Q3, marking a decrease of 45.88% year-over-year. This decline is likely to concern investors as it reflects the overall profitability challenges faced by the company.

In terms of stock performance, Sanofi India has experienced a -3.48% return over the past week. However, the company has delivered a 29.46% return over the last six months and a 29.96% return year-to-date, indicating resilience in the longer term despite recent volatility.

As of November 8, 2024, Sanofi India holds a market capitalization of ₹15,103.14 crore, with a 52-week trading range between ₹4,694.05 and ₹7,600. This range reflects the market's fluctuating sentiment regarding the company's performance.

Analyst sentiment appears cautiously optimistic, with 2 out of 3 analysts recommending a Buy rating and 1 analyst giving a Strong Buy rating. The consensus recommendation as of November 8, 2024, is to Strong Buy, indicating potential for recovery.

Sanofi India Financials Period Q3 Q2 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 524 463.5 +13.05% 714.6 -26.67% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 56.7 60.2 -5.81% 93.2 -39.16% Depreciation/ Amortization 9 9 -0% 9.9 -9.09% Total Operating Expense 413.3 356.8 +15.84% 516.3 -19.95% Operating Income 110.7 106.7 +3.75% 198.3 -44.18% Net Income Before Taxes 112.6 92.1 +22.26% 209.8 -46.33% Net Income 82.2 103.2 -20.35% 151.9 -45.89% Diluted Normalized EPS 35.69 35.72 -0.09% 65.95 -45.88%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹82.2Cr Question : What is Q3 revenue? Ans : ₹524Cr

