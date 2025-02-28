Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!
Sanofi India Q4 Results 2025:Sanofi India declared their Q4 results on 27 Feb, 2025. The topline increased by 9.74% compared to the previous year, but the profit saw a significant decline of 33.7%, amounting to ₹91.3 crore. The revenue for the quarter stood at ₹514.9 crore.
In comparison to the previous quarter, revenue experienced a slight decline of 1.74%, while profit showed an increase of 11.07%. This indicates fluctuations in performance amidst evolving market conditions.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses saw a notable decrease, declining by 5.11% quarter-on-quarter and by 25.79% year-on-year. Such reductions could contribute positively to future profitability as the company manages its operational costs.
Furthermore, the operating income was reported to be down by 1.81% quarter-on-quarter but marked an increase of 20.38% year-on-year, showcasing resilience in operational performance despite the profit decline.
The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q4 is reported at ₹37.04, which reflects an increase of 22.41% year-on-year, indicating that the company is effectively managing to enhance shareholder value despite the overall profit downturn.
Sanofi India shares have delivered a -4.68% return in the last week, a -26.35% return over the last six months, and a -18.55% YTD return, reflecting a challenging market environment for investors.
As of 28 Feb, 2025, Sanofi India holds a market capitalization of ₹11,756.81 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹7,600 and a low of ₹4,694.05, indicating volatility in its stock price.
Currently, out of two analysts covering the company, one has given a Buy rating while the other has assigned a Strong Buy rating. This reflects a mixed sentiment in the market regarding the company's potential performance.
The consensus recommendation as of 28 Feb, 2025, remains a Strong Buy, suggesting that analysts believe in the long-term growth prospects of Sanofi India despite the recent quarterly results.
Sanofi India Financials
|Period
|Q4 (FY24)
|Q3 (FY24)
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4 (FY23)
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|514.9
|524
|-1.74%
|469.2
|+9.74%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|53.8
|56.7
|-5.11%
|72.5
|-25.79%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|9.6
|9
|+6.67%
|9.3
|+3.23%
|Total Operating Expense
|406.2
|413.3
|-1.72%
|378.9
|+7.21%
|Operating Income
|108.7
|110.7
|-1.81%
|90.3
|+20.38%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|122.2
|112.6
|+8.53%
|99.3
|+23.06%
|Net Income
|91.3
|82.2
|+11.07%
|137.7
|-33.7%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|37.04
|35.69
|+3.78%
|30.26
|+22.41%
