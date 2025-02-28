Sanofi India Q4 Results 2025:Sanofi India declared their Q4 results on 27 Feb, 2025. The topline increased by 9.74% compared to the previous year, but the profit saw a significant decline of 33.7%, amounting to ₹91.3 crore. The revenue for the quarter stood at ₹514.9 crore.

In comparison to the previous quarter, revenue experienced a slight decline of 1.74%, while profit showed an increase of 11.07%. This indicates fluctuations in performance amidst evolving market conditions.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses saw a notable decrease, declining by 5.11% quarter-on-quarter and by 25.79% year-on-year. Such reductions could contribute positively to future profitability as the company manages its operational costs.

Furthermore, the operating income was reported to be down by 1.81% quarter-on-quarter but marked an increase of 20.38% year-on-year, showcasing resilience in operational performance despite the profit decline.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q4 is reported at ₹37.04, which reflects an increase of 22.41% year-on-year, indicating that the company is effectively managing to enhance shareholder value despite the overall profit downturn.

Sanofi India shares have delivered a -4.68% return in the last week, a -26.35% return over the last six months, and a -18.55% YTD return, reflecting a challenging market environment for investors.

As of 28 Feb, 2025, Sanofi India holds a market capitalization of ₹11,756.81 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹7,600 and a low of ₹4,694.05, indicating volatility in its stock price.

Currently, out of two analysts covering the company, one has given a Buy rating while the other has assigned a Strong Buy rating. This reflects a mixed sentiment in the market regarding the company's potential performance.

The consensus recommendation as of 28 Feb, 2025, remains a Strong Buy, suggesting that analysts believe in the long-term growth prospects of Sanofi India despite the recent quarterly results.

Sanofi India Financials Period Q4 (FY24) Q3 (FY24) Q-o-Q Growth Q4 (FY23) Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 514.9 524 -1.74% 469.2 +9.74% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 53.8 56.7 -5.11% 72.5 -25.79% Depreciation/ Amortization 9.6 9 +6.67% 9.3 +3.23% Total Operating Expense 406.2 413.3 -1.72% 378.9 +7.21% Operating Income 108.7 110.7 -1.81% 90.3 +20.38% Net Income Before Taxes 122.2 112.6 +8.53% 99.3 +23.06% Net Income 91.3 82.2 +11.07% 137.7 -33.7% Diluted Normalized EPS 37.04 35.69 +3.78% 30.26 +22.41%