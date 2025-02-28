Sanofi India Q4 Results 2025 on 28 Feb, 2025: profit falls by 33.7% YOY, profit at ₹91.3 crore and revenue at ₹514.9 crore

Published28 Feb 2025, 12:21 PM IST
Sanofi India Q4 Results 2025 on 28 Feb, 2025

Sanofi India Q4 Results 2025:Sanofi India declared their Q4 results on 27 Feb, 2025. The topline increased by 9.74% compared to the previous year, but the profit saw a significant decline of 33.7%, amounting to 91.3 crore. The revenue for the quarter stood at 514.9 crore.

In comparison to the previous quarter, revenue experienced a slight decline of 1.74%, while profit showed an increase of 11.07%. This indicates fluctuations in performance amidst evolving market conditions.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses saw a notable decrease, declining by 5.11% quarter-on-quarter and by 25.79% year-on-year. Such reductions could contribute positively to future profitability as the company manages its operational costs.

Furthermore, the operating income was reported to be down by 1.81% quarter-on-quarter but marked an increase of 20.38% year-on-year, showcasing resilience in operational performance despite the profit decline.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q4 is reported at 37.04, which reflects an increase of 22.41% year-on-year, indicating that the company is effectively managing to enhance shareholder value despite the overall profit downturn.

Sanofi India shares have delivered a -4.68% return in the last week, a -26.35% return over the last six months, and a -18.55% YTD return, reflecting a challenging market environment for investors.

As of 28 Feb, 2025, Sanofi India holds a market capitalization of 11,756.81 crore, with a 52-week high of 7,600 and a low of 4,694.05, indicating volatility in its stock price.

Currently, out of two analysts covering the company, one has given a Buy rating while the other has assigned a Strong Buy rating. This reflects a mixed sentiment in the market regarding the company's potential performance.

The consensus recommendation as of 28 Feb, 2025, remains a Strong Buy, suggesting that analysts believe in the long-term growth prospects of Sanofi India despite the recent quarterly results.

Sanofi India Financials

PeriodQ4 (FY24)Q3 (FY24)Q-o-Q GrowthQ4 (FY23)Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue514.9524-1.74%469.2+9.74%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total53.856.7-5.11%72.5-25.79%
Depreciation/ Amortization9.69+6.67%9.3+3.23%
Total Operating Expense406.2413.3-1.72%378.9+7.21%
Operating Income108.7110.7-1.81%90.3+20.38%
Net Income Before Taxes122.2112.6+8.53%99.3+23.06%
Net Income91.382.2+11.07%137.7-33.7%
Diluted Normalized EPS37.0435.69+3.78%30.26+22.41%
FAQs

What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

₹91.3Cr

What is Q4 revenue?

₹514.9Cr

First Published:28 Feb 2025, 12:21 PM IST
