Sapphire Foods India Q2 Results: Loss at ₹3.04Cr, Revenue Increased by 8.26% YoY

Sapphire Foods India Q2 Results Live : Sapphire Foods India declared its Q2 results on October 28, 2024, revealing a topline increase of 8.26% year-on-year. However, the company reported a loss of ₹3.04 crore, a significant downturn compared to the profit of ₹15.34 crore reported in the same period of the previous fiscal year.

In comparison to the previous quarter, the revenue saw a decline of 3.15%. This decline raises concerns about the company's ability to maintain revenue growth in the short term.

The Selling, General & Administrative expenses rose by 0.5% quarter-on-quarter and increased by 9.08% year-on-year, indicating a rise in operational costs that may be impacting profitability.

Sapphire's operating income was down significantly, declining by 63.01% quarter-on-quarter and 67.38% year-on-year, further highlighting the challenges faced during the quarter.

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at ₹0.14, marking a drastic decrease of 93.93% year-on-year, which could raise red flags for investors looking for stable returns.

In terms of stock performance, Sapphire Foods India has delivered a -0.77% return in the past week, although it has shown a 26.38% return over the last six months and a 20.45% year-to-date return.

Currently, the company has a market capitalization of ₹10,957.25 crore, with a 52-week high and low of ₹401 and ₹242.6 respectively, indicating some volatility in its stock price.

Analyst sentiment is cautiously optimistic, with 1 analyst giving a Sell rating, 2 analysts holding, 9 recommending Buy, and 8 suggesting Strong Buy as of October 29, 2024. The consensus recommendation remains a Buy, suggesting potential for recovery.

Sapphire Foods India Financials Period Q2 Q1 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 695.7 718.29 -3.15% 642.64 +8.26% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 95.4 94.92 +0.5% 87.46 +9.08% Depreciation/ Amortization 88.08 90.37 -2.53% 76.77 +14.74% Total Operating Expense 683.19 684.47 -0.19% 604.28 +13.06% Operating Income 12.51 33.82 -63.01% 38.36 -67.38% Net Income Before Taxes -6.12 11.83 -151.72% 21.4 -128.6% Net Income -3.04 8.52 -135.67% 15.34 -119.8% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.14 1.32 -89.06% 2.38 -93.93%