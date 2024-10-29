Hello User
Sapphire Foods India Q2 Results: Loss at ₹3.04Cr, Revenue Increased by 8.26% YoY

Sapphire Foods India Q2 Results: Loss at ₹3.04Cr, Revenue Increased by 8.26% YoY

Livemint

Sapphire Foods India Q2 results: Revenue increased by 8.26% YoY & loss at 3.04Cr

Sapphire Foods India Q2 Results Live

Sapphire Foods India Q2 Results Live : Sapphire Foods India declared its Q2 results on October 28, 2024, revealing a topline increase of 8.26% year-on-year. However, the company reported a loss of 3.04 crore, a significant downturn compared to the profit of 15.34 crore reported in the same period of the previous fiscal year.

In comparison to the previous quarter, the revenue saw a decline of 3.15%. This decline raises concerns about the company's ability to maintain revenue growth in the short term.

The Selling, General & Administrative expenses rose by 0.5% quarter-on-quarter and increased by 9.08% year-on-year, indicating a rise in operational costs that may be impacting profitability.

Sapphire's operating income was down significantly, declining by 63.01% quarter-on-quarter and 67.38% year-on-year, further highlighting the challenges faced during the quarter.

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at 0.14, marking a drastic decrease of 93.93% year-on-year, which could raise red flags for investors looking for stable returns.

In terms of stock performance, Sapphire Foods India has delivered a -0.77% return in the past week, although it has shown a 26.38% return over the last six months and a 20.45% year-to-date return.

Currently, the company has a market capitalization of 10,957.25 crore, with a 52-week high and low of 401 and 242.6 respectively, indicating some volatility in its stock price.

Analyst sentiment is cautiously optimistic, with 1 analyst giving a Sell rating, 2 analysts holding, 9 recommending Buy, and 8 suggesting Strong Buy as of October 29, 2024. The consensus recommendation remains a Buy, suggesting potential for recovery.

Sapphire Foods India Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue695.7718.29-3.15%642.64+8.26%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total95.494.92+0.5%87.46+9.08%
Depreciation/ Amortization88.0890.37-2.53%76.77+14.74%
Total Operating Expense683.19684.47-0.19%604.28+13.06%
Operating Income12.5133.82-63.01%38.36-67.38%
Net Income Before Taxes-6.1211.83-151.72%21.4-128.6%
Net Income-3.048.52-135.67%15.34-119.8%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.141.32-89.06%2.38-93.93%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹-3.04Cr

Question : What is Q2 revenue?

Ans : ₹695.7Cr

