Sapphire Foods India Q2 Results: Loss at ₹3.04Cr, Revenue Increased by 8.26% YoY

Sapphire Foods India Q2 Results Live : Sapphire Foods India declared its Q2 results on October 28, 2024, revealing a topline increase of 8.26% year-on-year. However, the company reported a loss of ₹3.04 crore, a significant downturn compared to the profit of ₹15.34 crore reported in the same period of the previous fiscal year.
In comparison to the previous quarter, the revenue saw a decline of 3.15%. This decline raises concerns about the company's ability to maintain revenue growth in the short term.
The Selling, General & Administrative expenses rose by 0.5% quarter-on-quarter and increased by 9.08% year-on-year, indicating a rise in operational costs that may be impacting profitability.
Sapphire's operating income was down significantly, declining by 63.01% quarter-on-quarter and 67.38% year-on-year, further highlighting the challenges faced during the quarter.
The earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at ₹0.14, marking a drastic decrease of 93.93% year-on-year, which could raise red flags for investors looking for stable returns.
In terms of stock performance, Sapphire Foods India has delivered a -0.77% return in the past week, although it has shown a 26.38% return over the last six months and a 20.45% year-to-date return.
Currently, the company has a market capitalization of ₹10,957.25 crore, with a 52-week high and low of ₹401 and ₹242.6 respectively, indicating some volatility in its stock price.
Analyst sentiment is cautiously optimistic, with 1 analyst giving a Sell rating, 2 analysts holding, 9 recommending Buy, and 8 suggesting Strong Buy as of October 29, 2024. The consensus recommendation remains a Buy, suggesting potential for recovery.
Sapphire Foods India Financials
|Period
|Q2
|Q1
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|695.7
|718.29
|-3.15%
|642.64
|+8.26%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|95.4
|94.92
|+0.5%
|87.46
|+9.08%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|88.08
|90.37
|-2.53%
|76.77
|+14.74%
|Total Operating Expense
|683.19
|684.47
|-0.19%
|604.28
|+13.06%
|Operating Income
|12.51
|33.82
|-63.01%
|38.36
|-67.38%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|-6.12
|11.83
|-151.72%
|21.4
|-128.6%
|Net Income
|-3.04
|8.52
|-135.67%
|15.34
|-119.8%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.14
|1.32
|-89.06%
|2.38
|-93.93%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹-3.04Cr
Question : What is Q2 revenue?
Ans : ₹695.7Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar