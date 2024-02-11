Sapphire Foods India Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Falls by 68.91% YoY

Sapphire Foods India declared their Q3 FY24 results on 09 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 11.65% & the profit decreased by 68.91% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 3.57% and the profit decreased by 33.89%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 0.08% q-o-q & increased by 19.52% YoY.

The operating income was down by 10.44% q-o-q & decreased by 29.32% YoY.

The EPS is ₹1.57 for Q3 FY24, which decreased by 69.09% YoY.

Sapphire Foods India has delivered -5.27% return in the last 1 week, 0.23% return in the last 6 months, and -3.89% YTD return.

Currently, Sapphire Foods India has a market cap of ₹8700.62 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹1567.85 & ₹1120 respectively.

As of 11 Feb, 2024, out of 15 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Sell rating, 1 analyst has given a Hold rating, 6 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 7 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 11 Feb, 2024, was to Strong Buy.

Sapphire Foods India Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 665.56 642.64 +3.57% 596.13 +11.65% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 87.39 87.46 -0.08% 73.11 +19.52% Depreciation/ Amortization 87.39 76.77 +13.84% 68.06 +28.4% Total Operating Expense 631.2 604.28 +4.46% 547.52 +15.28% Operating Income 34.36 38.36 -10.44% 48.61 -29.32% Net Income Before Taxes 14.05 21.4 -34.36% 33.57 -58.16% Net Income 10.14 15.34 -33.89% 32.61 -68.91% Diluted Normalized EPS 1.57 2.38 -34.03% 5.08 -69.09%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹10.14Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹665.56Cr

