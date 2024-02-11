Hello User
Sapphire Foods India Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Falls by 68.91% YoY

Sapphire Foods India Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Falls by 68.91% YoY

Livemint

Sapphire Foods India Q3 FY24 Results Live: Revenue increased by 11.65% YoY & profit decreased by 68.91% YoY

Sapphire Foods India Q3 FY24 Results Live

Sapphire Foods India declared their Q3 FY24 results on 09 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 11.65% & the profit decreased by 68.91% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 3.57% and the profit decreased by 33.89%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 0.08% q-o-q & increased by 19.52% YoY.

The operating income was down by 10.44% q-o-q & decreased by 29.32% YoY.

The EPS is 1.57 for Q3 FY24, which decreased by 69.09% YoY.

Sapphire Foods India has delivered -5.27% return in the last 1 week, 0.23% return in the last 6 months, and -3.89% YTD return.

Currently, Sapphire Foods India has a market cap of 8700.62 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 1567.85 & 1120 respectively.

As of 11 Feb, 2024, out of 15 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Sell rating, 1 analyst has given a Hold rating, 6 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 7 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 11 Feb, 2024, was to Strong Buy.

Sapphire Foods India Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue665.56642.64+3.57%596.13+11.65%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total87.3987.46-0.08%73.11+19.52%
Depreciation/ Amortization87.3976.77+13.84%68.06+28.4%
Total Operating Expense631.2604.28+4.46%547.52+15.28%
Operating Income34.3638.36-10.44%48.61-29.32%
Net Income Before Taxes14.0521.4-34.36%33.57-58.16%
Net Income10.1415.34-33.89%32.61-68.91%
Diluted Normalized EPS1.572.38-34.03%5.08-69.09%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹10.14Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹665.56Cr

