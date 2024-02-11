Sapphire Foods India Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Falls by 68.91% YoY

Sapphire Foods India declared their Q3 FY24 results on 09 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 11.65% & the profit decreased by 68.91% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 3.57% and the profit decreased by 33.89%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 0.08% q-o-q & increased by 19.52% YoY.
The operating income was down by 10.44% q-o-q & decreased by 29.32% YoY.
The EPS is ₹1.57 for Q3 FY24, which decreased by 69.09% YoY.
Sapphire Foods India has delivered -5.27% return in the last 1 week, 0.23% return in the last 6 months, and -3.89% YTD return.
Currently, Sapphire Foods India has a market cap of ₹8700.62 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹1567.85 & ₹1120 respectively.
As of 11 Feb, 2024, out of 15 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Sell rating, 1 analyst has given a Hold rating, 6 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 7 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as of 11 Feb, 2024, was to Strong Buy.
Sapphire Foods India Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|665.56
|642.64
|+3.57%
|596.13
|+11.65%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|87.39
|87.46
|-0.08%
|73.11
|+19.52%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|87.39
|76.77
|+13.84%
|68.06
|+28.4%
|Total Operating Expense
|631.2
|604.28
|+4.46%
|547.52
|+15.28%
|Operating Income
|34.36
|38.36
|-10.44%
|48.61
|-29.32%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|14.05
|21.4
|-34.36%
|33.57
|-58.16%
|Net Income
|10.14
|15.34
|-33.89%
|32.61
|-68.91%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|1.57
|2.38
|-34.03%
|5.08
|-69.09%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹10.14Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹665.56Cr
