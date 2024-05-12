Sapphire Foods India Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 98.24% YOY

Sapphire Foods India Q4 Results Live : Sapphire Foods India declared their Q4 results on 10 May, 2024, with the topline increasing by 12.72% year-over-year. However, the profit took a hit, decreasing by a significant 98.24% compared to the same quarter last year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Quarterly comparisons also showed a decline in revenue by 5.09% and a steep decrease in profit by 76.43% when compared to the previous quarter.

The company witnessed a 1.92% decrease in Selling, general & administrative expenses quarter-over-quarter, but a notable 11.71% increase year-over-year.

Operating income saw a significant drop of 53.61% sequentially and a decrease of 38.19% year-over-year.

Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q4 stood at ₹0.37, reflecting a sharp decline of 98.26% year-over-year.

In terms of stock performance, Sapphire Foods India delivered -2.85% return in the last week, 5.39% return over the last 6 months, and a negative return of -3.67% year-to-date.

With a market capitalization of ₹8724.45 Cr, the company's 52-week high/low stand at ₹1680 & ₹1213 respectively.

Analyst recommendations as of 12 May, 2024, indicate that out of 19 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst suggested a Sell rating, 1 analyst recommended a Hold rating, 9 analysts favored a Buy rating, and 8 analysts provided a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 12 May, 2024, was to Strong Buy the stock.

Sapphire Foods India Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 631.69 665.56 -5.09% 560.41 +12.72% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 85.71 87.39 -1.92% 76.73 +11.71% Depreciation/ Amortization 87.01 87.39 -0.43% 72.35 +20.26% Total Operating Expense 615.76 631.2 -2.45% 534.62 +15.18% Operating Income 15.94 34.36 -53.61% 25.78 -38.19% Net Income Before Taxes 0.84 14.05 -94.03% 12.28 -93.17% Net Income 2.39 10.14 -76.43% 135.59 -98.24% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.37 1.57 -76.43% 21.32 -98.26%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹2.39Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹631.69Cr

