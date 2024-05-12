Sapphire Foods India Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 98.24% YOY

Sapphire Foods India Q4 Results Live : Sapphire Foods India declared their Q4 results on 10 May, 2024, with the topline increasing by 12.72% year-over-year. However, the profit took a hit, decreasing by a significant 98.24% compared to the same quarter last year.
Quarterly comparisons also showed a decline in revenue by 5.09% and a steep decrease in profit by 76.43% when compared to the previous quarter.
The company witnessed a 1.92% decrease in Selling, general & administrative expenses quarter-over-quarter, but a notable 11.71% increase year-over-year.
Operating income saw a significant drop of 53.61% sequentially and a decrease of 38.19% year-over-year.
Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q4 stood at ₹0.37, reflecting a sharp decline of 98.26% year-over-year.
In terms of stock performance, Sapphire Foods India delivered -2.85% return in the last week, 5.39% return over the last 6 months, and a negative return of -3.67% year-to-date.
With a market capitalization of ₹8724.45 Cr, the company's 52-week high/low stand at ₹1680 & ₹1213 respectively.
Analyst recommendations as of 12 May, 2024, indicate that out of 19 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst suggested a Sell rating, 1 analyst recommended a Hold rating, 9 analysts favored a Buy rating, and 8 analysts provided a Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as of 12 May, 2024, was to Strong Buy the stock.
Sapphire Foods India Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|631.69
|665.56
|-5.09%
|560.41
|+12.72%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|85.71
|87.39
|-1.92%
|76.73
|+11.71%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|87.01
|87.39
|-0.43%
|72.35
|+20.26%
|Total Operating Expense
|615.76
|631.2
|-2.45%
|534.62
|+15.18%
|Operating Income
|15.94
|34.36
|-53.61%
|25.78
|-38.19%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|0.84
|14.05
|-94.03%
|12.28
|-93.17%
|Net Income
|2.39
|10.14
|-76.43%
|135.59
|-98.24%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.37
|1.57
|-76.43%
|21.32
|-98.26%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹2.39Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹631.69Cr
