Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Sapphire Foods India Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 98.24% YOY

Sapphire Foods India Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 98.24% YOY

Livemint

Sapphire Foods India Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 12.72% YoY & profit decreased by 98.24% YoY

Sapphire Foods India Q4 Results Live

Sapphire Foods India Q4 Results Live : Sapphire Foods India declared their Q4 results on 10 May, 2024, with the topline increasing by 12.72% year-over-year. However, the profit took a hit, decreasing by a significant 98.24% compared to the same quarter last year.

Quarterly comparisons also showed a decline in revenue by 5.09% and a steep decrease in profit by 76.43% when compared to the previous quarter.

The company witnessed a 1.92% decrease in Selling, general & administrative expenses quarter-over-quarter, but a notable 11.71% increase year-over-year.

Operating income saw a significant drop of 53.61% sequentially and a decrease of 38.19% year-over-year.

Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q4 stood at 0.37, reflecting a sharp decline of 98.26% year-over-year.

In terms of stock performance, Sapphire Foods India delivered -2.85% return in the last week, 5.39% return over the last 6 months, and a negative return of -3.67% year-to-date.

With a market capitalization of 8724.45 Cr, the company's 52-week high/low stand at 1680 & 1213 respectively.

Analyst recommendations as of 12 May, 2024, indicate that out of 19 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst suggested a Sell rating, 1 analyst recommended a Hold rating, 9 analysts favored a Buy rating, and 8 analysts provided a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 12 May, 2024, was to Strong Buy the stock.

Sapphire Foods India Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue631.69665.56-5.09%560.41+12.72%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total85.7187.39-1.92%76.73+11.71%
Depreciation/ Amortization87.0187.39-0.43%72.35+20.26%
Total Operating Expense615.76631.2-2.45%534.62+15.18%
Operating Income15.9434.36-53.61%25.78-38.19%
Net Income Before Taxes0.8414.05-94.03%12.28-93.17%
Net Income2.3910.14-76.43%135.59-98.24%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.371.57-76.43%21.32-98.26%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹2.39Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹631.69Cr

