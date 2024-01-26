Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Sarla Performance Fibers Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 300.28% YoY

Sarla Performance Fibers Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 300.28% YoY

Livemint

Sarla Performance Fibers Q3 FY24 Results Live: Revenue increased by 18.2% YoY & profit increased by 300.28% YoY

Sarla Performance Fibers Q3 FY24 Results Live

Sarla Performance Fibers declared their Q3 FY24 results on 24 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 18.2% & the profit increased by 300.28% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 0.43% and the profit increased by 30.92%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 1.09% q-o-q & increased by 22.73% YoY.

The operating income was up by 38.61% q-o-q & increased by 16365.69% YoY.

The EPS is 1.02 for Q3 FY24, which increased by 292.31% YoY.

Sarla Performance Fibers has delivered 7.78% return in the last 1 week, 32.4% return in the last 6 months, and 12.43% YTD return.

Currently, Sarla Performance Fibers has a market cap of 532.33 Cr and 52wk high/low of 66.45 & 32.4 respectively.

Sarla Performance Fibers Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue96.2695.85+0.43%81.44+18.2%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total5.165.11+1.09%4.21+22.73%
Depreciation/ Amortization5.828.21-29.15%7.27-19.97%
Total Operating Expense89.0690.65-1.76%81.49+9.29%
Operating Income7.215.2+38.61%-0.04+16365.69%
Net Income Before Taxes11.529.31+23.68%3.42+236.75%
Net Income8.546.52+30.92%2.13+300.28%
Diluted Normalized EPS1.020.78+30.77%0.26+292.31%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹8.54Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹96.26Cr

