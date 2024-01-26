Sarla Performance Fibers Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 300.28% YoY

Sarla Performance Fibers declared their Q3 FY24 results on 24 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 18.2% & the profit increased by 300.28% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 0.43% and the profit increased by 30.92%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 1.09% q-o-q & increased by 22.73% YoY.
The operating income was up by 38.61% q-o-q & increased by 16365.69% YoY.
The EPS is ₹1.02 for Q3 FY24, which increased by 292.31% YoY.
Sarla Performance Fibers has delivered 7.78% return in the last 1 week, 32.4% return in the last 6 months, and 12.43% YTD return.
Currently, Sarla Performance Fibers has a market cap of ₹532.33 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹66.45 & ₹32.4 respectively.
Sarla Performance Fibers Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|96.26
|95.85
|+0.43%
|81.44
|+18.2%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|5.16
|5.11
|+1.09%
|4.21
|+22.73%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|5.82
|8.21
|-29.15%
|7.27
|-19.97%
|Total Operating Expense
|89.06
|90.65
|-1.76%
|81.49
|+9.29%
|Operating Income
|7.21
|5.2
|+38.61%
|-0.04
|+16365.69%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|11.52
|9.31
|+23.68%
|3.42
|+236.75%
|Net Income
|8.54
|6.52
|+30.92%
|2.13
|+300.28%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|1.02
|0.78
|+30.77%
|0.26
|+292.31%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹8.54Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹96.26Cr
