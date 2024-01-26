Sarla Performance Fibers Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 300.28% YoY

Sarla Performance Fibers declared their Q3 FY24 results on 24 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 18.2% & the profit increased by 300.28% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 0.43% and the profit increased by 30.92%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 1.09% q-o-q & increased by 22.73% YoY.

The operating income was up by 38.61% q-o-q & increased by 16365.69% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹1.02 for Q3 FY24, which increased by 292.31% YoY.

Sarla Performance Fibers has delivered 7.78% return in the last 1 week, 32.4% return in the last 6 months, and 12.43% YTD return.

Currently, Sarla Performance Fibers has a market cap of ₹532.33 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹66.45 & ₹32.4 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Sarla Performance Fibers Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 96.26 95.85 +0.43% 81.44 +18.2% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 5.16 5.11 +1.09% 4.21 +22.73% Depreciation/ Amortization 5.82 8.21 -29.15% 7.27 -19.97% Total Operating Expense 89.06 90.65 -1.76% 81.49 +9.29% Operating Income 7.21 5.2 +38.61% -0.04 +16365.69% Net Income Before Taxes 11.52 9.31 +23.68% 3.42 +236.75% Net Income 8.54 6.52 +30.92% 2.13 +300.28% Diluted Normalized EPS 1.02 0.78 +30.77% 0.26 +292.31%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹8.54Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹96.26Cr

