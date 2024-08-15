Sarthak Metals Q1 Results Live: Profit Falls by 73.8% YoY

Sarthak Metals Q1 Results Live : Sarthak Metals declared their Q1 results on 13 Aug, 2024, revealing a significant downturn in financial performance. The company's topline decreased by 50.35% year-over-year (YoY), while the profit saw an even steeper decline of 73.8% YoY. When compared to the previous quarter, revenue fell by 42.52%, and profit decreased by 18.96%.
The company's expenses also exhibited a downward trend. The Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses declined by 16.43% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) and decreased by 8.88% YoY. This reduction in expenses, however, was not sufficient to offset the significant declines in revenue and profit.
Operating income for Sarthak Metals was down by 45.96% QoQ and decreased by a staggering 84.74% YoY, indicating a challenging business environment for the company. The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹1.02, marking a 73.53% drop YoY.
The company’s stock performance has mirrored its financial struggles. Sarthak Metals has delivered a -8.06% return over the last week, a -40.03% return over the last six months, and a -32.63% Year-To-Date (YTD) return.
As of now, Sarthak Metals has a market capitalization of ₹235.42 crore. The stock has traded within a 52-week high of ₹448 and a 52-week low of ₹170.15.
Sarthak Metals Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|40.61
|70.65
|-42.52%
|81.8
|-50.35%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|2.24
|2.68
|-16.43%
|2.46
|-8.88%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.53
|0.63
|-15.33%
|0.43
|+22.36%
|Total Operating Expense
|39.53
|68.64
|-42.42%
|74.67
|-47.07%
|Operating Income
|1.09
|2.01
|-45.96%
|7.13
|-84.74%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|1.56
|2.31
|-32.59%
|7.25
|-78.51%
|Net Income
|1.4
|1.73
|-18.96%
|5.35
|-73.8%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|1.02
|1.28
|-19.96%
|3.87
|-73.53%
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess