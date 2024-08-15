Sarthak Metals Q1 Results Live: Profit Falls by 73.8% YoY

Sarthak Metals Q1 Results Live : Sarthak Metals declared their Q1 results on 13 Aug, 2024, revealing a significant downturn in financial performance. The company's topline decreased by 50.35% year-over-year (YoY), while the profit saw an even steeper decline of 73.8% YoY. When compared to the previous quarter, revenue fell by 42.52%, and profit decreased by 18.96%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company's expenses also exhibited a downward trend. The Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses declined by 16.43% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) and decreased by 8.88% YoY. This reduction in expenses, however, was not sufficient to offset the significant declines in revenue and profit.

Operating income for Sarthak Metals was down by 45.96% QoQ and decreased by a staggering 84.74% YoY, indicating a challenging business environment for the company. The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹1.02, marking a 73.53% drop YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company’s stock performance has mirrored its financial struggles. Sarthak Metals has delivered a -8.06% return over the last week, a -40.03% return over the last six months, and a -32.63% Year-To-Date (YTD) return.

As of now, Sarthak Metals has a market capitalization of ₹235.42 crore. The stock has traded within a 52-week high of ₹448 and a 52-week low of ₹170.15.

Sarthak Metals Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 40.61 70.65 -42.52% 81.8 -50.35% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 2.24 2.68 -16.43% 2.46 -8.88% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.53 0.63 -15.33% 0.43 +22.36% Total Operating Expense 39.53 68.64 -42.42% 74.67 -47.07% Operating Income 1.09 2.01 -45.96% 7.13 -84.74% Net Income Before Taxes 1.56 2.31 -32.59% 7.25 -78.51% Net Income 1.4 1.73 -18.96% 5.35 -73.8% Diluted Normalized EPS 1.02 1.28 -19.96% 3.87 -73.53%

FAQs Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹1.4Cr Question : What is Q1 revenue? Ans : ₹40.61Cr

