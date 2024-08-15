Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Sarthak Metals Q1 Results Live: Profit Falls by 73.8% YoY

Sarthak Metals Q1 Results Live: Profit Falls by 73.8% YoY

Livemint

Sarthak Metals Q1 Results Live: Revenue decreased by 50.35% YoY & profit decreased by 73.8% YoY

Sarthak Metals Q1 Results Live

Sarthak Metals Q1 Results Live : Sarthak Metals declared their Q1 results on 13 Aug, 2024, revealing a significant downturn in financial performance. The company's topline decreased by 50.35% year-over-year (YoY), while the profit saw an even steeper decline of 73.8% YoY. When compared to the previous quarter, revenue fell by 42.52%, and profit decreased by 18.96%.

The company's expenses also exhibited a downward trend. The Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses declined by 16.43% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) and decreased by 8.88% YoY. This reduction in expenses, however, was not sufficient to offset the significant declines in revenue and profit.

Operating income for Sarthak Metals was down by 45.96% QoQ and decreased by a staggering 84.74% YoY, indicating a challenging business environment for the company. The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at 1.02, marking a 73.53% drop YoY.

The company’s stock performance has mirrored its financial struggles. Sarthak Metals has delivered a -8.06% return over the last week, a -40.03% return over the last six months, and a -32.63% Year-To-Date (YTD) return.

As of now, Sarthak Metals has a market capitalization of 235.42 crore. The stock has traded within a 52-week high of 448 and a 52-week low of 170.15.

Sarthak Metals Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue40.6170.65-42.52%81.8-50.35%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total2.242.68-16.43%2.46-8.88%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.530.63-15.33%0.43+22.36%
Total Operating Expense39.5368.64-42.42%74.67-47.07%
Operating Income1.092.01-45.96%7.13-84.74%
Net Income Before Taxes1.562.31-32.59%7.25-78.51%
Net Income1.41.73-18.96%5.35-73.8%
Diluted Normalized EPS1.021.28-19.96%3.87-73.53%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹1.4Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹40.61Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

