Sasken Technologies Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Falls by 43.21% YoY

Sasken Technologies declared their Q3 FY24 results on 23 Jan, 2024. The topline decreased by 21.45% & the profit decreased by 43.21% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 5.93% and the profit decreased by 1.82%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 2.27% q-o-q & decreased by 1.73% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 76.5% q-o-q & decreased by 89.08% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹11.68 for Q3 FY24, which decreased by 43.22% Y-o-Y.
Sasken Technologies has delivered -0.17% return in the last 1 week, 50.48% return in the last 6 months, and 4.12% YTD return.
Currently, Sasken Technologies has a market cap of ₹2196.07 Cr and a 52-week high/low of ₹1594.5 & ₹770 respectively.
Sasken Technologies Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|96.44
|102.51
|-5.93%
|122.77
|-21.45%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|75.43
|73.76
|+2.27%
|76.76
|-1.73%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|1.81
|1.86
|-2.6%
|1.67
|+8.15%
|Total Operating Expense
|93.45
|89.8
|+4.07%
|95.4
|-2.05%
|Operating Income
|2.99
|12.71
|-76.5%
|27.37
|-89.08%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|21.04
|22.97
|-8.4%
|38.64
|-45.55%
|Net Income
|17.75
|18.08
|-1.82%
|31.25
|-43.21%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|11.68
|11.84
|-1.35%
|20.57
|-43.22%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹17.75Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹96.44Cr
