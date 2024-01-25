Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Sasken Technologies Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Falls by 43.21% YoY

Sasken Technologies Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Falls by 43.21% YoY

Livemint

Sasken Technologies Q3 FY24 Results Live: Revenue decreased by 21.45% YoY & profit decreased by 43.21% YoY

Sasken Technologies Q3 FY24 Results Live

Sasken Technologies declared their Q3 FY24 results on 23 Jan, 2024. The topline decreased by 21.45% & the profit decreased by 43.21% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 5.93% and the profit decreased by 1.82%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 2.27% q-o-q & decreased by 1.73% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 76.5% q-o-q & decreased by 89.08% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 11.68 for Q3 FY24, which decreased by 43.22% Y-o-Y.

Sasken Technologies has delivered -0.17% return in the last 1 week, 50.48% return in the last 6 months, and 4.12% YTD return.

Currently, Sasken Technologies has a market cap of 2196.07 Cr and a 52-week high/low of 1594.5 & 770 respectively.

Sasken Technologies Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue96.44102.51-5.93%122.77-21.45%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total75.4373.76+2.27%76.76-1.73%
Depreciation/ Amortization1.811.86-2.6%1.67+8.15%
Total Operating Expense93.4589.8+4.07%95.4-2.05%
Operating Income2.9912.71-76.5%27.37-89.08%
Net Income Before Taxes21.0422.97-8.4%38.64-45.55%
Net Income17.7518.08-1.82%31.25-43.21%
Diluted Normalized EPS11.6811.84-1.35%20.57-43.22%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹17.75Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹96.44Cr

