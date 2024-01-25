Sasken Technologies Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Falls by 43.21% YoY

Sasken Technologies declared their Q3 FY24 results on 23 Jan, 2024. The topline decreased by 21.45% & the profit decreased by 43.21% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 5.93% and the profit decreased by 1.82%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 2.27% q-o-q & decreased by 1.73% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 76.5% q-o-q & decreased by 89.08% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹11.68 for Q3 FY24, which decreased by 43.22% Y-o-Y.

Sasken Technologies has delivered -0.17% return in the last 1 week, 50.48% return in the last 6 months, and 4.12% YTD return.

Currently, Sasken Technologies has a market cap of ₹2196.07 Cr and a 52-week high/low of ₹1594.5 & ₹770 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Sasken Technologies Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 96.44 102.51 -5.93% 122.77 -21.45% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 75.43 73.76 +2.27% 76.76 -1.73% Depreciation/ Amortization 1.81 1.86 -2.6% 1.67 +8.15% Total Operating Expense 93.45 89.8 +4.07% 95.4 -2.05% Operating Income 2.99 12.71 -76.5% 27.37 -89.08% Net Income Before Taxes 21.04 22.97 -8.4% 38.64 -45.55% Net Income 17.75 18.08 -1.82% 31.25 -43.21% Diluted Normalized EPS 11.68 11.84 -1.35% 20.57 -43.22%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹17.75Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹96.44Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!