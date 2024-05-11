SAT Industries Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 38.13% YOY

SAT Industries Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 7.8% YoY & profit decreased by 38.13% YoY

SAT Industries Q4 Results Live : SAT Industries announced their Q4 results on 09 May, 2024, revealing a 7.8% increase in revenue year-over-year, but a significant 38.13% decrease in profit compared to the same period last year.

Quarterly comparison shows a 2.38% decline in revenue and a substantial 50.18% drop in profit from the previous quarter.

The Selling, General & Administrative expenses saw a marginal 0.28% decrease quarter-over-quarter, while experiencing a notable 42.46% increase year-over-year.

Operating income showed a positive trend with a 7.09% increase from the previous quarter and a significant 63.32% surge year-over-year.

Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q4 stood at ₹1.27, marking a noteworthy 59.07% increase year-over-year.

In terms of stock performance, SAT Industries reported a -7.43% return in the last week, -4.97% return over the past 6 months, and a YTD return of -21.03%.

Currently, SAT Industries holds a market capitalization of ₹1027.94 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹145.6 and ₹64.85 respectively.

SAT Industries Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 115.42 118.24 -2.38% 107.07 +7.8% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 9.56 9.59 -0.28% 6.71 +42.46% Depreciation/ Amortization 2.49 2.32 +7.15% 2.1 +18.32% Total Operating Expense 101.11 104.87 -3.59% 98.3 +2.85% Operating Income 14.31 13.37 +7.09% 8.76 +63.32% Net Income Before Taxes 19.51 21.24 -8.16% 14.86 +31.26% Net Income 5.96 11.96 -50.18% 9.63 -38.13% Diluted Normalized EPS 1.27 1.3 -2.31% 0.8 +59.07%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹5.96Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹115.42Cr

