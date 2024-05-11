SAT Industries Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 38.13% YOY

SAT Industries Q4 Results Live : SAT Industries announced their Q4 results on 09 May, 2024, revealing a 7.8% increase in revenue year-over-year, but a significant 38.13% decrease in profit compared to the same period last year.
Quarterly comparison shows a 2.38% decline in revenue and a substantial 50.18% drop in profit from the previous quarter.
The Selling, General & Administrative expenses saw a marginal 0.28% decrease quarter-over-quarter, while experiencing a notable 42.46% increase year-over-year.
Operating income showed a positive trend with a 7.09% increase from the previous quarter and a significant 63.32% surge year-over-year.
Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q4 stood at ₹1.27, marking a noteworthy 59.07% increase year-over-year.
In terms of stock performance, SAT Industries reported a -7.43% return in the last week, -4.97% return over the past 6 months, and a YTD return of -21.03%.
Currently, SAT Industries holds a market capitalization of ₹1027.94 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹145.6 and ₹64.85 respectively.
SAT Industries Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|115.42
|118.24
|-2.38%
|107.07
|+7.8%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|9.56
|9.59
|-0.28%
|6.71
|+42.46%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|2.49
|2.32
|+7.15%
|2.1
|+18.32%
|Total Operating Expense
|101.11
|104.87
|-3.59%
|98.3
|+2.85%
|Operating Income
|14.31
|13.37
|+7.09%
|8.76
|+63.32%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|19.51
|21.24
|-8.16%
|14.86
|+31.26%
|Net Income
|5.96
|11.96
|-50.18%
|9.63
|-38.13%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|1.27
|1.3
|-2.31%
|0.8
|+59.07%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹5.96Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹115.42Cr
