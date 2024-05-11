Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Get Your Credit Score For Free

Check Now
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  SAT Industries Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 38.13% YOY

SAT Industries Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 38.13% YOY

Livemint

SAT Industries Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 7.8% YoY & profit decreased by 38.13% YoY

SAT Industries Q4 Results Live

SAT Industries Q4 Results Live : SAT Industries announced their Q4 results on 09 May, 2024, revealing a 7.8% increase in revenue year-over-year, but a significant 38.13% decrease in profit compared to the same period last year.

Quarterly comparison shows a 2.38% decline in revenue and a substantial 50.18% drop in profit from the previous quarter.

The Selling, General & Administrative expenses saw a marginal 0.28% decrease quarter-over-quarter, while experiencing a notable 42.46% increase year-over-year.

Operating income showed a positive trend with a 7.09% increase from the previous quarter and a significant 63.32% surge year-over-year.

Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q4 stood at 1.27, marking a noteworthy 59.07% increase year-over-year.

In terms of stock performance, SAT Industries reported a -7.43% return in the last week, -4.97% return over the past 6 months, and a YTD return of -21.03%.

Currently, SAT Industries holds a market capitalization of 1027.94 Cr with a 52-week high/low of 145.6 and 64.85 respectively.

SAT Industries Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue115.42118.24-2.38%107.07+7.8%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total9.569.59-0.28%6.71+42.46%
Depreciation/ Amortization2.492.32+7.15%2.1+18.32%
Total Operating Expense101.11104.87-3.59%98.3+2.85%
Operating Income14.3113.37+7.09%8.76+63.32%
Net Income Before Taxes19.5121.24-8.16%14.86+31.26%
Net Income5.9611.96-50.18%9.63-38.13%
Diluted Normalized EPS1.271.3-2.31%0.8+59.07%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹5.96Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹115.42Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.