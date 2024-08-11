Satia Industries Q1 Results Live: Profit Falls by 39.32% YOY

Satia Industries Q1 Results Live : Satia Industries declared their Q1 results on 09 Aug, 2024, revealing a challenging quarter for the company. The topline decreased by 17% year-over-year, and the profit took a significant hit, dropping by 39.32% YoY. Despite this, compared to the previous quarter, revenue declined by 7.25%, but profit saw an increase of 29.45%.
One of the notable aspects of the quarterly results was the change in the company's expenses. The Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses declined by 10.12% quarter-over-quarter but increased by 17.22% year-over-year. This mixed trend suggests cost management improvements in the short term but highlights rising costs over the last year.
The company's operating income showed a substantial increase of 65.25% quarter-over-quarter, despite a year-over-year decrease of 38.14%. This indicates that operational efficiency has improved recently, although challenges remain when compared to the previous year.
Earnings per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹5.11, marking a decrease of 39.24% year-over-year. This decline in EPS aligns closely with the drop in profit, reflecting the overall financial performance of the company.
In terms of market performance, Satia Industries has delivered a -2.69% return in the last week, a -9.62% return over the last six months, and a -13.55% year-to-date return. This negative trend indicates investor concerns and market volatility affecting the company's stock.
Currently, Satia Industries has a market capitalization of ₹1203 Cr. The stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹155 and a 52-week low of ₹100.3, showing significant fluctuations over the past year.
In a positive note for shareholders, the company has declared an interim dividend of ₹0.1. The record date for the dividend is set for 21 Aug, 2024, with the ex-dividend date being the same, offering some immediate returns to investors.
Satia Industries Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|399.37
|430.59
|-7.25%
|481.17
|-17%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|28.79
|32.03
|-10.12%
|24.56
|+17.22%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|38.52
|47.06
|-18.16%
|32.6
|+18.15%
|Total Operating Expense
|327.18
|386.91
|-15.44%
|364.47
|-10.23%
|Operating Income
|72.19
|43.68
|+65.25%
|116.7
|-38.14%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|69.35
|44.85
|+54.63%
|112.43
|-38.31%
|Net Income
|51.06
|39.45
|+29.45%
|84.15
|-39.32%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|5.11
|3.94
|+29.7%
|8.41
|-39.24%
