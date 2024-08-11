Satia Industries Q1 Results Live: Profit Falls by 39.32% YOY

Satia Industries Q1 Results Live : Satia Industries declared their Q1 results on 09 Aug, 2024, revealing a challenging quarter for the company. The topline decreased by 17% year-over-year, and the profit took a significant hit, dropping by 39.32% YoY. Despite this, compared to the previous quarter, revenue declined by 7.25%, but profit saw an increase of 29.45%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

One of the notable aspects of the quarterly results was the change in the company's expenses. The Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses declined by 10.12% quarter-over-quarter but increased by 17.22% year-over-year. This mixed trend suggests cost management improvements in the short term but highlights rising costs over the last year.

The company's operating income showed a substantial increase of 65.25% quarter-over-quarter, despite a year-over-year decrease of 38.14%. This indicates that operational efficiency has improved recently, although challenges remain when compared to the previous year.

Earnings per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹5.11, marking a decrease of 39.24% year-over-year. This decline in EPS aligns closely with the drop in profit, reflecting the overall financial performance of the company.

In terms of market performance, Satia Industries has delivered a -2.69% return in the last week, a -9.62% return over the last six months, and a -13.55% year-to-date return. This negative trend indicates investor concerns and market volatility affecting the company's stock.

Currently, Satia Industries has a market capitalization of ₹1203 Cr. The stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹155 and a 52-week low of ₹100.3, showing significant fluctuations over the past year.

In a positive note for shareholders, the company has declared an interim dividend of ₹0.1. The record date for the dividend is set for 21 Aug, 2024, with the ex-dividend date being the same, offering some immediate returns to investors.

Satia Industries Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 399.37 430.59 -7.25% 481.17 -17% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 28.79 32.03 -10.12% 24.56 +17.22% Depreciation/ Amortization 38.52 47.06 -18.16% 32.6 +18.15% Total Operating Expense 327.18 386.91 -15.44% 364.47 -10.23% Operating Income 72.19 43.68 +65.25% 116.7 -38.14% Net Income Before Taxes 69.35 44.85 +54.63% 112.43 -38.31% Net Income 51.06 39.45 +29.45% 84.15 -39.32% Diluted Normalized EPS 5.11 3.94 +29.7% 8.41 -39.24%

FAQs Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹51.06Cr Question : What is Q1 revenue? Ans : ₹399.37Cr

