Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Satia Industries Q1 Results Live: Profit Falls by 39.32% YOY

Satia Industries Q1 Results Live: Revenue decreased by 17% YoY & profit decreased by 39.32% YoY.

Satia Industries Q1 Results Live : Satia Industries declared their Q1 results on 09 Aug, 2024, revealing a challenging quarter for the company. The topline decreased by 17% year-over-year, and the profit took a significant hit, dropping by 39.32% YoY. Despite this, compared to the previous quarter, revenue declined by 7.25%, but profit saw an increase of 29.45%.

One of the notable aspects of the quarterly results was the change in the company's expenses. The Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses declined by 10.12% quarter-over-quarter but increased by 17.22% year-over-year. This mixed trend suggests cost management improvements in the short term but highlights rising costs over the last year.

The company's operating income showed a substantial increase of 65.25% quarter-over-quarter, despite a year-over-year decrease of 38.14%. This indicates that operational efficiency has improved recently, although challenges remain when compared to the previous year.

Earnings per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at 5.11, marking a decrease of 39.24% year-over-year. This decline in EPS aligns closely with the drop in profit, reflecting the overall financial performance of the company.

In terms of market performance, Satia Industries has delivered a -2.69% return in the last week, a -9.62% return over the last six months, and a -13.55% year-to-date return. This negative trend indicates investor concerns and market volatility affecting the company's stock.

Currently, Satia Industries has a market capitalization of 1203 Cr. The stock has seen a 52-week high of 155 and a 52-week low of 100.3, showing significant fluctuations over the past year.

In a positive note for shareholders, the company has declared an interim dividend of 0.1. The record date for the dividend is set for 21 Aug, 2024, with the ex-dividend date being the same, offering some immediate returns to investors.

Satia Industries Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue399.37430.59-7.25%481.17-17%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total28.7932.03-10.12%24.56+17.22%
Depreciation/ Amortization38.5247.06-18.16%32.6+18.15%
Total Operating Expense327.18386.91-15.44%364.47-10.23%
Operating Income72.1943.68+65.25%116.7-38.14%
Net Income Before Taxes69.3544.85+54.63%112.43-38.31%
Net Income51.0639.45+29.45%84.15-39.32%
Diluted Normalized EPS5.113.94+29.7%8.41-39.24%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹51.06Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹399.37Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

