Satia Industries Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 14.76% YOY

Satia Industries Q4 Results Live : Satia Industries declared their Q4 results on 27 May, 2024. The topline decreased by 17.3% & the profit decreased by 14.76% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 1.16% and the profit decreased by 0.5%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 9.13% q-o-q and increased by 8.16% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 19.05% q-o-q and increased by 76.54% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹3.94 for Q4 which decreased by 15.95% Y-o-Y.
Satia Industries has delivered -2.08% return in the last 1 week, -3.17% return in the last 6 months, and -18.86% YTD return.
Currently, Satia Industries has a market cap of ₹1129 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹155 & ₹104 respectively.
Satia Industries Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|430.59
|435.66
|-1.16%
|520.64
|-17.3%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|32.03
|29.35
|+9.13%
|29.61
|+8.16%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|47.06
|38.23
|+23.1%
|114.49
|-58.89%
|Total Operating Expense
|386.91
|381.7
|+1.36%
|495.9
|-21.98%
|Operating Income
|43.68
|53.97
|-19.05%
|24.75
|+76.54%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|44.85
|44.01
|+1.9%
|16.67
|+168.97%
|Net Income
|39.45
|39.64
|-0.5%
|46.28
|-14.76%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|3.94
|3.96
|-0.51%
|4.69
|-15.95%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹39.45Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹430.59Cr
