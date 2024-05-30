Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Satia Industries Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 14.76% YOY

Satia Industries Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 14.76% YOY

Livemint

Satia Industries Q4 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 17.3% YoY & profit decreased by 14.76% YoY

Satia Industries Q4 Results Live

Satia Industries Q4 Results Live : Satia Industries declared their Q4 results on 27 May, 2024. The topline decreased by 17.3% & the profit decreased by 14.76% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 1.16% and the profit decreased by 0.5%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 9.13% q-o-q and increased by 8.16% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 19.05% q-o-q and increased by 76.54% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 3.94 for Q4 which decreased by 15.95% Y-o-Y.

Satia Industries has delivered -2.08% return in the last 1 week, -3.17% return in the last 6 months, and -18.86% YTD return.

Currently, Satia Industries has a market cap of 1129 Cr and 52wk high/low of 155 & 104 respectively.

Satia Industries Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue430.59435.66-1.16%520.64-17.3%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total32.0329.35+9.13%29.61+8.16%
Depreciation/ Amortization47.0638.23+23.1%114.49-58.89%
Total Operating Expense386.91381.7+1.36%495.9-21.98%
Operating Income43.6853.97-19.05%24.75+76.54%
Net Income Before Taxes44.8544.01+1.9%16.67+168.97%
Net Income39.4539.64-0.5%46.28-14.76%
Diluted Normalized EPS3.943.96-0.51%4.69-15.95%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹39.45Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹430.59Cr

