Satia Industries Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 14.76% YOY

Satia Industries Q4 Results Live : Satia Industries declared their Q4 results on 27 May, 2024. The topline decreased by 17.3% & the profit decreased by 14.76% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 1.16% and the profit decreased by 0.5%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 9.13% q-o-q and increased by 8.16% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 19.05% q-o-q and increased by 76.54% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹3.94 for Q4 which decreased by 15.95% Y-o-Y.

Satia Industries has delivered -2.08% return in the last 1 week, -3.17% return in the last 6 months, and -18.86% YTD return.

Currently, Satia Industries has a market cap of ₹1129 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹155 & ₹104 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Satia Industries Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 430.59 435.66 -1.16% 520.64 -17.3% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 32.03 29.35 +9.13% 29.61 +8.16% Depreciation/ Amortization 47.06 38.23 +23.1% 114.49 -58.89% Total Operating Expense 386.91 381.7 +1.36% 495.9 -21.98% Operating Income 43.68 53.97 -19.05% 24.75 +76.54% Net Income Before Taxes 44.85 44.01 +1.9% 16.67 +168.97% Net Income 39.45 39.64 -0.5% 46.28 -14.76% Diluted Normalized EPS 3.94 3.96 -0.51% 4.69 -15.95%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹39.45Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹430.59Cr

