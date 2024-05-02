Satin Creditcare Network Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 30.04% YOY

Satin Creditcare Network Q4 Results Live : Satin Creditcare Network declared their Q4 results on 29 Apr, 2024, with the topline increasing by 46.22% and the profit increasing by 30.04% YoY.
In comparison to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 7.32% and the profit increased by 13.4%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 0.43% q-o-q and increased by 17.05% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 4.51% q-o-q and increased by 43.5% Y-o-Y.
The EPS for Q4 is ₹16.23, which increased by 44.77% Y-o-Y.
Satin Creditcare Network has delivered 3.97% return in the last 1 week, 9.09% return in the last 6 months, and 9.12% YTD return.
Currently, Satin Creditcare Network has a market cap of ₹2882.79 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹283.55 & ₹151.05 respectively.
As of 02 May, 2024, out of 1 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as of 02 May, 2024, was to Strong Buy.
Satin Creditcare Network Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|638.46
|594.9
|+7.32%
|436.66
|+46.22%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|116.83
|116.33
|+0.43%
|99.82
|+17.05%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|6.39
|5.85
|+9.26%
|7.81
|-18.2%
|Total Operating Expense
|223.76
|198.1
|+12.95%
|147.65
|+51.54%
|Operating Income
|414.71
|396.81
|+4.51%
|289.01
|+43.5%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|171.08
|151.18
|+13.16%
|131.5
|+30.1%
|Net Income
|128.22
|113.07
|+13.4%
|98.6
|+30.04%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|16.23
|13.99
|+16.03%
|11.21
|+44.77%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹128.22Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹638.46Cr
