Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Satin Creditcare Network Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 30.04% YOY

Satin Creditcare Network Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 30.04% YOY

Livemint

Satin Creditcare Network Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 46.22% YoY & profit increased by 30.04% YoY

Satin Creditcare Network Q4 Results Live

Satin Creditcare Network Q4 Results Live : Satin Creditcare Network declared their Q4 results on 29 Apr, 2024, with the topline increasing by 46.22% and the profit increasing by 30.04% YoY.

In comparison to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 7.32% and the profit increased by 13.4%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 0.43% q-o-q and increased by 17.05% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 4.51% q-o-q and increased by 43.5% Y-o-Y.

The EPS for Q4 is 16.23, which increased by 44.77% Y-o-Y.

Satin Creditcare Network has delivered 3.97% return in the last 1 week, 9.09% return in the last 6 months, and 9.12% YTD return.

Currently, Satin Creditcare Network has a market cap of 2882.79 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 283.55 & 151.05 respectively.

As of 02 May, 2024, out of 1 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 02 May, 2024, was to Strong Buy.

Satin Creditcare Network Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue638.46594.9+7.32%436.66+46.22%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total116.83116.33+0.43%99.82+17.05%
Depreciation/ Amortization6.395.85+9.26%7.81-18.2%
Total Operating Expense223.76198.1+12.95%147.65+51.54%
Operating Income414.71396.81+4.51%289.01+43.5%
Net Income Before Taxes171.08151.18+13.16%131.5+30.1%
Net Income128.22113.07+13.4%98.6+30.04%
Diluted Normalized EPS16.2313.99+16.03%11.21+44.77%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹128.22Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹638.46Cr

