Satin Creditcare Network Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 30.04% YOY

Satin Creditcare Network declared their Q4 results on 29 Apr, 2024, with the topline increasing by 46.22% and the profit increasing by 30.04% YoY.

In comparison to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 7.32% and the profit increased by 13.4%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 0.43% q-o-q and increased by 17.05% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 4.51% q-o-q and increased by 43.5% Y-o-Y.

The EPS for Q4 is ₹16.23, which increased by 44.77% Y-o-Y.

Satin Creditcare Network has delivered 3.97% return in the last 1 week, 9.09% return in the last 6 months, and 9.12% YTD return.

Currently, Satin Creditcare Network has a market cap of ₹2882.79 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹283.55 & ₹151.05 respectively.

As of 02 May, 2024, out of 1 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 02 May, 2024, was to Strong Buy.

Satin Creditcare Network Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 638.46 594.9 +7.32% 436.66 +46.22% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 116.83 116.33 +0.43% 99.82 +17.05% Depreciation/ Amortization 6.39 5.85 +9.26% 7.81 -18.2% Total Operating Expense 223.76 198.1 +12.95% 147.65 +51.54% Operating Income 414.71 396.81 +4.51% 289.01 +43.5% Net Income Before Taxes 171.08 151.18 +13.16% 131.5 +30.1% Net Income 128.22 113.07 +13.4% 98.6 +30.04% Diluted Normalized EPS 16.23 13.99 +16.03% 11.21 +44.77%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹128.22Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹638.46Cr

