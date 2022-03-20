Saudi Aramco's net profit jumps 124% in 2021 on soaring crude oil prices

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Energy giant Saudi Aramco Sunday posted a 124 percent jump in 2021 net profit due to higher crude prices, as global economic growth recovered from the pandemic induced 2020 downturn. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Energy giant Saudi Aramco Sunday posted a 124 percent jump in 2021 net profit due to higher crude prices, as global economic growth recovered from the pandemic induced 2020 downturn.

"Aramco's net income increased by 124% to $110.0 billion in 2021, compared to $49.0 billion in 2020," Saudi Aramco said in a statement.

"Aramco's net income increased by 124% to $110.0 billion in 2021, compared to $49.0 billion in 2020," Saudi Aramco said in a statement. Subscribe to Continue Reading Start 15 Days Free Trial

Aramco, Saudi Arabia's cash cow, achieved a net income of $88.2 billion in 2019 before the coronavirus pandemic hit global markets, resulting in huge losses for the oil and aviation sectors, among others. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Aramco floated 1.7 percent of its shares on the Saudi bourse in December 2019, generating $29.4 billion in the world's biggest initial public offering.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.