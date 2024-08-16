Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Saumya Consultants Q1 Results Live: Profit Rise by 65.81% YoY

Saumya Consultants Q1 Results Live: Profit Rise by 65.81% YoY

Livemint

Saumya Consultants Q1 Results Live: Revenue increased by 247.54% YoY & profit increased by 65.81% YoY

Saumya Consultants Q1 Results Live

Saumya Consultants Q1 Results Live : Saumya Consultants declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024. The company reported a substantial growth in its financial performance, with the topline increasing by 247.54% year-on-year (YoY) and the profit rising by 65.81% YoY.

Despite the strong YoY performance, the company faced a decline in revenue compared to the previous quarter, with a decrease of 41.33%. However, the profit saw an astronomical increase of 5700.66% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ).

The company also managed to control its Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses, which declined slightly by 0.09% QoQ. On a yearly basis, these expenses saw an increase of 43.2%, indicating a strategic investment in growth.

Operating income saw a significant rise as well, up by 374.47% QoQ and increasing by 45.94% YoY, showcasing the company's improved operational efficiency.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q1 stood at 15.93, marking a 65.94% increase YoY, reflecting the robust financial health and profitability of Saumya Consultants.

Saumya Consultants Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue9.3515.93-41.33%2.69+247.54%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total0.440.44-0.09%0.31+43.2%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.050.04+2.67%0.04+18.16%
Total Operating Expense4.5714.92-69.37%-0.58+884.13%
Operating Income4.781.01+374.47%3.27+45.94%
Net Income Before Taxes10.513.93+167.31%7.64+37.59%
Net Income11-0.2+5700.66%6.63+65.81%
Diluted Normalized EPS15.93-0.29+5593.1%9.6+65.94%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹11Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹9.35Cr

