Saumya Consultants Q1 Results Live: Profit Rise by 65.81% YoY

Saumya Consultants Q1 Results Live : Saumya Consultants declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024. The company reported a substantial growth in its financial performance, with the topline increasing by 247.54% year-on-year (YoY) and the profit rising by 65.81% YoY.
Despite the strong YoY performance, the company faced a decline in revenue compared to the previous quarter, with a decrease of 41.33%. However, the profit saw an astronomical increase of 5700.66% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ).
The company also managed to control its Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses, which declined slightly by 0.09% QoQ. On a yearly basis, these expenses saw an increase of 43.2%, indicating a strategic investment in growth.
Operating income saw a significant rise as well, up by 374.47% QoQ and increasing by 45.94% YoY, showcasing the company's improved operational efficiency.
Earnings per share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹15.93, marking a 65.94% increase YoY, reflecting the robust financial health and profitability of Saumya Consultants.
Saumya Consultants Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|9.35
|15.93
|-41.33%
|2.69
|+247.54%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|0.44
|0.44
|-0.09%
|0.31
|+43.2%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.05
|0.04
|+2.67%
|0.04
|+18.16%
|Total Operating Expense
|4.57
|14.92
|-69.37%
|-0.58
|+884.13%
|Operating Income
|4.78
|1.01
|+374.47%
|3.27
|+45.94%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|10.51
|3.93
|+167.31%
|7.64
|+37.59%
|Net Income
|11
|-0.2
|+5700.66%
|6.63
|+65.81%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|15.93
|-0.29
|+5593.1%
|9.6
|+65.94%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹11Cr
Question : What is Q1 revenue?
Ans : ₹9.35Cr
