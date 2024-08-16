Saumya Consultants Q1 Results Live: Profit Rise by 65.81% YoY

Saumya Consultants Q1 Results Live : Saumya Consultants declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024. The company reported a substantial growth in its financial performance, with the topline increasing by 247.54% year-on-year (YoY) and the profit rising by 65.81% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Despite the strong YoY performance, the company faced a decline in revenue compared to the previous quarter, with a decrease of 41.33%. However, the profit saw an astronomical increase of 5700.66% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ).

Get Quick Cash in Minutes! Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates Instant Apply The company also managed to control its Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses, which declined slightly by 0.09% QoQ. On a yearly basis, these expenses saw an increase of 43.2%, indicating a strategic investment in growth. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Operating income saw a significant rise as well, up by 374.47% QoQ and increasing by 45.94% YoY, showcasing the company's improved operational efficiency.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹15.93, marking a 65.94% increase YoY, reflecting the robust financial health and profitability of Saumya Consultants.

Saumya Consultants Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 9.35 15.93 -41.33% 2.69 +247.54% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 0.44 0.44 -0.09% 0.31 +43.2% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.05 0.04 +2.67% 0.04 +18.16% Total Operating Expense 4.57 14.92 -69.37% -0.58 +884.13% Operating Income 4.78 1.01 +374.47% 3.27 +45.94% Net Income Before Taxes 10.51 3.93 +167.31% 7.64 +37.59% Net Income 11 -0.2 +5700.66% 6.63 +65.81% Diluted Normalized EPS 15.93 -0.29 +5593.1% 9.6 +65.94%

FAQs Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹11Cr Question : What is Q1 revenue? Ans : ₹9.35Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}