Saurashtra Cement Q3 FY24 results: profit at 12.57Cr, Revenue increased by 88.2% YoY

Saurashtra Cement declared their Q3 FY24 results on 12 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 88.2% & the profit came at ₹12.57cr. It is noteworthy that Saurashtra Cement had declared a loss of ₹6.09cr in the previous fiscal year same period. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 19.16%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 17.8% q-o-q and increased by 80.27% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 6539.32% q-o-q and increased by 343.36% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹2 for Q3 FY24, which increased by 330.41% Y-o-Y.

Saurashtra Cement has delivered -0.94% return in the last 1 week, 49.76% return in the last 6 months, and 14.2% YTD return.

Currently, Saurashtra Cement has a market cap of ₹1239.27 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹116.95 & ₹48.02 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Saurashtra Cement Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 446.69 374.86 +19.16% 237.36 +88.2% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 105.13 89.25 +17.8% 58.32 +80.27% Depreciation/ Amortization 10.08 10.14 -0.56% 6.9 +46.13% Total Operating Expense 429.02 375.13 +14.37% 244.62 +75.39% Operating Income 17.67 -0.27 +6539.32% -7.26 +343.36% Net Income Before Taxes 19.89 0.7 +2747.34% -5.53 +459.4% Net Income 12.57 0.73 +1618.31% -6.09 +306.52% Diluted Normalized EPS 2 0.1 +1941.9% -0.87 +330.41%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹12.57Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹446.69Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!