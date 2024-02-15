Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Saurashtra Cement Q3 FY24 results: profit at 12.57Cr, Revenue increased by 88.2% YoY

Saurashtra Cement Q3 FY24 results: profit at 12.57Cr, Revenue increased by 88.2% YoY

Livemint

Saurashtra Cement Q3 FY24 results: Revenue increased by 88.2% YoY & profit at 12.57Cr

Saurashtra Cement Q3 FY24 Results Live

Saurashtra Cement declared their Q3 FY24 results on 12 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 88.2% & the profit came at 12.57cr. It is noteworthy that Saurashtra Cement had declared a loss of 6.09cr in the previous fiscal year same period. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 19.16%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 17.8% q-o-q and increased by 80.27% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 6539.32% q-o-q and increased by 343.36% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 2 for Q3 FY24, which increased by 330.41% Y-o-Y.

Saurashtra Cement has delivered -0.94% return in the last 1 week, 49.76% return in the last 6 months, and 14.2% YTD return.

Currently, Saurashtra Cement has a market cap of 1239.27 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 116.95 & 48.02 respectively.

Saurashtra Cement Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue446.69374.86+19.16%237.36+88.2%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total105.1389.25+17.8%58.32+80.27%
Depreciation/ Amortization10.0810.14-0.56%6.9+46.13%
Total Operating Expense429.02375.13+14.37%244.62+75.39%
Operating Income17.67-0.27+6539.32%-7.26+343.36%
Net Income Before Taxes19.890.7+2747.34%-5.53+459.4%
Net Income12.570.73+1618.31%-6.09+306.52%
Diluted Normalized EPS20.1+1941.9%-0.87+330.41%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹12.57Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹446.69Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.