Saurashtra Cement Q3 FY24 results: profit at 12.57Cr, Revenue increased by 88.2% YoY

Saurashtra Cement declared their Q3 FY24 results on 12 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 88.2% & the profit came at ₹12.57cr. It is noteworthy that Saurashtra Cement had declared a loss of ₹6.09cr in the previous fiscal year same period. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 19.16%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 17.8% q-o-q and increased by 80.27% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 6539.32% q-o-q and increased by 343.36% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹2 for Q3 FY24, which increased by 330.41% Y-o-Y.
Saurashtra Cement has delivered -0.94% return in the last 1 week, 49.76% return in the last 6 months, and 14.2% YTD return.
Currently, Saurashtra Cement has a market cap of ₹1239.27 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹116.95 & ₹48.02 respectively.
Saurashtra Cement Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|446.69
|374.86
|+19.16%
|237.36
|+88.2%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|105.13
|89.25
|+17.8%
|58.32
|+80.27%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|10.08
|10.14
|-0.56%
|6.9
|+46.13%
|Total Operating Expense
|429.02
|375.13
|+14.37%
|244.62
|+75.39%
|Operating Income
|17.67
|-0.27
|+6539.32%
|-7.26
|+343.36%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|19.89
|0.7
|+2747.34%
|-5.53
|+459.4%
|Net Income
|12.57
|0.73
|+1618.31%
|-6.09
|+306.52%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|2
|0.1
|+1941.9%
|-0.87
|+330.41%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹12.57Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹446.69Cr
