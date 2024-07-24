Saven Technologies Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 22.61% YOY

Saven Technologies Q1 Results Live : Saven Technologies announced their Q1 results on 23 Jul, 2024, revealing a 3.62% decrease in revenue but a 22.61% increase in profit compared to the same quarter last year.
Quarterly comparison shows a 1.81% decline in revenue and a 19.84% increase in profit from the previous quarter.
The company managed to decrease Selling, general & administrative expenses by 5.46% sequentially and 14.44% year-on-year.
Operating income saw a significant uptick of 22.44% quarter-on-quarter and 17.87% year-on-year.
The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹0.62, marking a 21.57% increase year-on-year.
Saven Technologies' recent returns reflect a -0.04% in the last week, -5.07% in the last 6 months, and -15.38% year-to-date.
The company currently holds a market cap of ₹60.75 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹77 and ₹38.15 respectively.
Saven Technologies Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|3.3
|3.36
|-1.81%
|3.43
|-3.62%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|2.02
|2.13
|-5.46%
|2.36
|-14.44%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.05
|0.07
|-24.29%
|0.06
|-3.96%
|Total Operating Expense
|2.56
|2.75
|-7.17%
|2.79
|-8.49%
|Operating Income
|0.75
|0.61
|+22.44%
|0.63
|+17.87%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|0.91
|0.75
|+20.08%
|0.74
|+21.88%
|Net Income
|0.68
|0.57
|+19.84%
|0.55
|+22.61%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.62
|0.52
|+19.23%
|0.51
|+21.57%
