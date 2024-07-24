Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Saven Technologies Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 22.61% YOY

Saven Technologies Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 22.61% YOY

Livemint

Saven Technologies Q1 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 3.62% YoY & profit increased by 22.61% YoY

Saven Technologies Q1 Results Live

Saven Technologies Q1 Results Live : Saven Technologies announced their Q1 results on 23 Jul, 2024, revealing a 3.62% decrease in revenue but a 22.61% increase in profit compared to the same quarter last year.

Quarterly comparison shows a 1.81% decline in revenue and a 19.84% increase in profit from the previous quarter.

The company managed to decrease Selling, general & administrative expenses by 5.46% sequentially and 14.44% year-on-year.

Operating income saw a significant uptick of 22.44% quarter-on-quarter and 17.87% year-on-year.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at 0.62, marking a 21.57% increase year-on-year.

Saven Technologies' recent returns reflect a -0.04% in the last week, -5.07% in the last 6 months, and -15.38% year-to-date.

The company currently holds a market cap of 60.75 Cr with a 52-week high/low of 77 and 38.15 respectively.

Saven Technologies Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue3.33.36-1.81%3.43-3.62%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total2.022.13-5.46%2.36-14.44%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.050.07-24.29%0.06-3.96%
Total Operating Expense2.562.75-7.17%2.79-8.49%
Operating Income0.750.61+22.44%0.63+17.87%
Net Income Before Taxes0.910.75+20.08%0.74+21.88%
Net Income0.680.57+19.84%0.55+22.61%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.620.52+19.23%0.51+21.57%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹0.68Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹3.3Cr

