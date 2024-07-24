Saven Technologies Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 22.61% YOY

Saven Technologies Q1 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 3.62% YoY & profit increased by 22.61% YoY

Saven Technologies Q1 Results Live : Saven Technologies announced their Q1 results on 23 Jul, 2024, revealing a 3.62% decrease in revenue but a 22.61% increase in profit compared to the same quarter last year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Quarterly comparison shows a 1.81% decline in revenue and a 19.84% increase in profit from the previous quarter.

The company managed to decrease Selling, general & administrative expenses by 5.46% sequentially and 14.44% year-on-year.

Operating income saw a significant uptick of 22.44% quarter-on-quarter and 17.87% year-on-year.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹0.62, marking a 21.57% increase year-on-year.

Saven Technologies' recent returns reflect a -0.04% in the last week, -5.07% in the last 6 months, and -15.38% year-to-date. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company currently holds a market cap of ₹60.75 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹77 and ₹38.15 respectively.

Saven Technologies Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 3.3 3.36 -1.81% 3.43 -3.62% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 2.02 2.13 -5.46% 2.36 -14.44% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.05 0.07 -24.29% 0.06 -3.96% Total Operating Expense 2.56 2.75 -7.17% 2.79 -8.49% Operating Income 0.75 0.61 +22.44% 0.63 +17.87% Net Income Before Taxes 0.91 0.75 +20.08% 0.74 +21.88% Net Income 0.68 0.57 +19.84% 0.55 +22.61% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.62 0.52 +19.23% 0.51 +21.57%

FAQs Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹0.68Cr Question : What is Q1 revenue? Ans : ₹3.3Cr

