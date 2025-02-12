Saven Technologies Q3 Results 2025 on 12 Feb, 2025: profit falls by 6.17% YOY, profit at ₹0.76 crore and revenue at ₹3.81 crore

Saven Technologies Q3 Results 2025:Saven Technologies declared their Q3 results on 10 Feb, 2025. The topline increased by 16.51% & the profit decreased by 6.17% YoY. Profit at ₹0.76 crore and revenue at ₹3.81 crore.

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 12.06% and the profit increased by 11.76%. However, the Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 8.87% quarter-on-quarter and increased by 19.46% year-on-year.

Saven Technologies Q3 Results

The operating income was up by 8% quarter-on-quarter but decreased by 10.99% year-on-year. The earnings per share (EPS) is ₹0.7 for Q3 which decreased by 5.41% year-on-year.

Saven Technologies has delivered -0.31% return in the last week, -11.02% return in the last 6 months and -6.36% year-to-date return.

Currently, Saven Technologies has a market cap of ₹56.03 Cr and a 52-week high/low of ₹72 & ₹49.46 respectively.

The company has also declared an interim dividend of ₹1.5. The record date for the dividend is 18 Feb, 2025 & the ex-dividend date will be 18 Feb, 2025.

Saven Technologies Financials Period Q3 (FY25) Q2 (FY25) Q-o-Q Growth Q3 (FY24) Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 3.81 3.4 +12.06% 3.27 +16.51% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 2.21 2.03 +8.87% 1.85 +19.46% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.05 0.06 -16.67% 0.05 -0% Total Operating Expense 3.01 2.65 +13.58% 2.35 +28.09% Operating Income 0.81 0.75 +8% 0.91 -10.99% Net Income Before Taxes 1.01 0.91 +10.99% 1.07 -5.61% Net Income 0.76 0.68 +11.76% 0.81 -6.17% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.7 0.63 +11.11% 0.74 -5.41%

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

