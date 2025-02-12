Saven Technologies Q3 Results 2025 on 12 Feb, 2025: profit falls by 6.17% YOY, profit at ₹0.76 crore and revenue at ₹3.81 crore

Saven Technologies Q3 Results 2025:Saven Technologies declared their Q3 results on 10 Feb, 2025. The topline increased by 16.51% & the profit decreased by 6.17% YoY. Profit at ₹0.76 crore and revenue at ₹3.81 crore.
As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 12.06% and the profit increased by 11.76%. However, the Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 8.87% quarter-on-quarter and increased by 19.46% year-on-year.
The operating income was up by 8% quarter-on-quarter but decreased by 10.99% year-on-year. The earnings per share (EPS) is ₹0.7 for Q3 which decreased by 5.41% year-on-year.
Saven Technologies has delivered -0.31% return in the last week, -11.02% return in the last 6 months and -6.36% year-to-date return.
Currently, Saven Technologies has a market cap of ₹56.03 Cr and a 52-week high/low of ₹72 & ₹49.46 respectively.
The company has also declared an interim dividend of ₹1.5. The record date for the dividend is 18 Feb, 2025 & the ex-dividend date will be 18 Feb, 2025.
Saven Technologies Financials
|Period
|Q3 (FY25)
|Q2 (FY25)
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 (FY24)
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|3.81
|3.4
|+12.06%
|3.27
|+16.51%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|2.21
|2.03
|+8.87%
|1.85
|+19.46%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.05
|0.06
|-16.67%
|0.05
|-0%
|Total Operating Expense
|3.01
|2.65
|+13.58%
|2.35
|+28.09%
|Operating Income
|0.81
|0.75
|+8%
|0.91
|-10.99%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|1.01
|0.91
|+10.99%
|1.07
|-5.61%
|Net Income
|0.76
|0.68
|+11.76%
|0.81
|-6.17%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.7
|0.63
|+11.11%
|0.74
|-5.41%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
FAQs
What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?
₹0.76Cr
What is Q3 revenue?
₹3.81Cr