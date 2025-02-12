Saven Technologies Q3 Results 2025 on 12 Feb, 2025: profit falls by 6.17% YOY, profit at ₹0.76 crore and revenue at ₹3.81 crore

Saven Technologies Q3 Results 2025 on 12 Feb, 2025: Revenue increased by 16.51% YoY & profit decreased by 6.17% YoY, profit at 0.76 crore and revenue at 3.81 crore

Published12 Feb 2025, 01:05 PM IST
Saven Technologies Q3 Results 2025 on 12 Feb, 2025

Saven Technologies Q3 Results 2025:Saven Technologies declared their Q3 results on 10 Feb, 2025. The topline increased by 16.51% & the profit decreased by 6.17% YoY. Profit at 0.76 crore and revenue at 3.81 crore.

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 12.06% and the profit increased by 11.76%. However, the Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 8.87% quarter-on-quarter and increased by 19.46% year-on-year.

Saven Technologies Q3 Results

The operating income was up by 8% quarter-on-quarter but decreased by 10.99% year-on-year. The earnings per share (EPS) is 0.7 for Q3 which decreased by 5.41% year-on-year.

Saven Technologies has delivered -0.31% return in the last week, -11.02% return in the last 6 months and -6.36% year-to-date return.

Currently, Saven Technologies has a market cap of 56.03 Cr and a 52-week high/low of 72 & 49.46 respectively.

The company has also declared an interim dividend of 1.5. The record date for the dividend is 18 Feb, 2025 & the ex-dividend date will be 18 Feb, 2025.

Saven Technologies Financials

PeriodQ3 (FY25)Q2 (FY25)Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 (FY24)Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue3.813.4+12.06%3.27+16.51%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total2.212.03+8.87%1.85+19.46%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.050.06-16.67%0.05-0%
Total Operating Expense3.012.65+13.58%2.35+28.09%
Operating Income0.810.75+8%0.91-10.99%
Net Income Before Taxes1.010.91+10.99%1.07-5.61%
Net Income0.760.68+11.76%0.81-6.17%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.70.63+11.11%0.74-5.41%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Business NewsCompaniesCompany Results

FAQs

What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?

₹0.76Cr

What is Q3 revenue?

₹3.81Cr

First Published:12 Feb 2025, 01:05 PM IST
