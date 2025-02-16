Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!
Savita Oil Technologies Q3 Results 2025:Savita Oil Technologies declared their Q3 results on 13 Feb, 2025, showing a significant decline in profitability. The company's profit fell by 81.47% year-over-year, amounting to ₹12.48 crore, while revenue experienced a slight decrease of 1.35%, totaling ₹945.44 crore.
In comparison to the previous quarter, Savita's revenue grew by 4.22%, however, profit saw a drastic decline of 59.81%. The company's Selling, General & Administrative expenses also reflected a positive trend, declining by 7.88% quarter-over-quarter and 1.28% year-over-year.
The operating income took a hit, dropping by 44.52% quarter-over-quarter and 79.99% year-over-year. The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for this quarter stood at ₹1.82, representing an 81.33% decrease compared to the previous year.
Savita Oil Technologies has seen a troubling trend in stock performance, delivering a return of -14.57% over the past week, -28.74% over the last six months, and -22.33% year-to-date.
Currently, Savita Oil Technologies boasts a market capitalization of ₹2807.56 crore, with its stock trading between a 52-week high of ₹655 and a low of ₹390.05.
Savita Oil Technologies Financials
|Period
|Q3 (FY25)
|Q2 (FY25)
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 (FY24)
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|945.44
|907.2
|+4.22%
|958.38
|-1.35%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|22.45
|24.37
|-7.88%
|22.74
|-1.28%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|6.13
|5.98
|+2.51%
|6.84
|-10.38%
|Total Operating Expense
|929.69
|878.83
|+5.79%
|879.7
|+5.68%
|Operating Income
|15.74
|28.37
|-44.52%
|78.68
|-79.99%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|15.1
|46.28
|-67.37%
|92.33
|-83.65%
|Net Income
|12.48
|31.05
|-59.81%
|67.36
|-81.47%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|1.82
|4.5
|-59.56%
|9.75
|-81.33%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.