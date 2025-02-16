Savita Oil Technologies Q3 Results 2025 on 16 Feb, 2025: profit falls by 81.47% YOY, profit at ₹12.48 crore and revenue at ₹945.44 crore

Savita Oil Technologies Q3 Results 2025 on 16 Feb, 2025: Revenue decreased by 1.35% YoY & profit decreased by 81.47% YoY, profit at 12.48 crore and revenue at 945.44 crore

Livemint
Published16 Feb 2025, 02:29 AM IST
Advertisement
Savita Oil Technologies Q3 Results 2025 on 16 Feb, 2025

Savita Oil Technologies Q3 Results 2025:Savita Oil Technologies declared their Q3 results on 13 Feb, 2025, showing a significant decline in profitability. The company's profit fell by 81.47% year-over-year, amounting to 12.48 crore, while revenue experienced a slight decrease of 1.35%, totaling 945.44 crore.

In comparison to the previous quarter, Savita's revenue grew by 4.22%, however, profit saw a drastic decline of 59.81%. The company's Selling, General & Administrative expenses also reflected a positive trend, declining by 7.88% quarter-over-quarter and 1.28% year-over-year.

Advertisement

Savita Oil Technologies Q3 Results

The operating income took a hit, dropping by 44.52% quarter-over-quarter and 79.99% year-over-year. The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for this quarter stood at 1.82, representing an 81.33% decrease compared to the previous year.

Savita Oil Technologies has seen a troubling trend in stock performance, delivering a return of -14.57% over the past week, -28.74% over the last six months, and -22.33% year-to-date.

Currently, Savita Oil Technologies boasts a market capitalization of 2807.56 crore, with its stock trading between a 52-week high of 655 and a low of 390.05.

Advertisement

Savita Oil Technologies Financials

PeriodQ3 (FY25)Q2 (FY25)Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 (FY24)Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue945.44907.2+4.22%958.38-1.35%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total22.4524.37-7.88%22.74-1.28%
Depreciation/ Amortization6.135.98+2.51%6.84-10.38%
Total Operating Expense929.69878.83+5.79%879.7+5.68%
Operating Income15.7428.37-44.52%78.68-79.99%
Net Income Before Taxes15.146.28-67.37%92.33-83.65%
Net Income12.4831.05-59.81%67.36-81.47%
Diluted Normalized EPS1.824.5-59.56%9.75-81.33%
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsCompaniesCompany ResultsSavita Oil Technologies Q3 Results 2025 on 16 Feb, 2025: profit falls by 81.47% YOY, profit at ₹12.48 crore and revenue at ₹945.44 crore

FAQs

What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?

₹12.48Cr

What is Q3 revenue?

₹945.44Cr

First Published:16 Feb 2025, 02:29 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget