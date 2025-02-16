Savita Oil Technologies Q3 Results 2025 on 16 Feb, 2025: profit falls by 81.47% YOY, profit at ₹12.48 crore and revenue at ₹945.44 crore

Savita Oil Technologies Q3 Results 2025:Savita Oil Technologies declared their Q3 results on 13 Feb, 2025, showing a significant decline in profitability. The company's profit fell by 81.47% year-over-year, amounting to ₹12.48 crore, while revenue experienced a slight decrease of 1.35%, totaling ₹945.44 crore.

In comparison to the previous quarter, Savita's revenue grew by 4.22%, however, profit saw a drastic decline of 59.81%. The company's Selling, General & Administrative expenses also reflected a positive trend, declining by 7.88% quarter-over-quarter and 1.28% year-over-year.

Savita Oil Technologies Q3 Results

The operating income took a hit, dropping by 44.52% quarter-over-quarter and 79.99% year-over-year. The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for this quarter stood at ₹1.82, representing an 81.33% decrease compared to the previous year.

Savita Oil Technologies has seen a troubling trend in stock performance, delivering a return of -14.57% over the past week, -28.74% over the last six months, and -22.33% year-to-date.

Currently, Savita Oil Technologies boasts a market capitalization of ₹2807.56 crore, with its stock trading between a 52-week high of ₹655 and a low of ₹390.05.

Savita Oil Technologies Financials Period Q3 (FY25) Q2 (FY25) Q-o-Q Growth Q3 (FY24) Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 945.44 907.2 +4.22% 958.38 -1.35% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 22.45 24.37 -7.88% 22.74 -1.28% Depreciation/ Amortization 6.13 5.98 +2.51% 6.84 -10.38% Total Operating Expense 929.69 878.83 +5.79% 879.7 +5.68% Operating Income 15.74 28.37 -44.52% 78.68 -79.99% Net Income Before Taxes 15.1 46.28 -67.37% 92.33 -83.65% Net Income 12.48 31.05 -59.81% 67.36 -81.47% Diluted Normalized EPS 1.82 4.5 -59.56% 9.75 -81.33%

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.