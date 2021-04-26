SBI Card PAT grows 110% to 175 crore in Q4

SBI Cards and Payment Services Ltd on Monday reported a profit after tax of ₹175 crore in the January to March quarter, up 110 per cent from ₹84 crore in the corresponding period of previous fiscal

Mumbai: SBI Cards and Payment Services Ltd on Monday reported a profit after tax of ₹175 crore in the January to March quarter, up 110% from ₹84 crore in the corresponding period of previous fiscal.

The capital adequacy ratio was 24.8 per cent (Q4 FY20: 22.4 per cent). As per capital adequacy norms, the company's capital to risk ratio consisting of tier one and tier two capital should not be less than 15 per cent of its aggregate risk weighted assets on balance sheet and of risk adjusted value of off-balance sheet items.

However, SBI Cards total income at fell to ₹2,468 crore from ₹2,510 crore. Asset quality too deteriorated with gross non-performing assets at 4.99 cent of gross advances as against 2.01 per cent in Q4 FY20.

For the financial year ended March 31, total income was at ₹9,714 crore for FY21 vs ₹9,752 crore for FY20. The profit after tax came at ₹985 crore for FY21 versus ₹1,245 crore in the previous fiscal.

The total balance sheet size as of March 31, 2021 was ₹27,013 crore as against ₹25,307 crore as on same date of last year.

