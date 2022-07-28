Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Companies / Company Results /  SBI Card Q1 results: Net profit rises 106% to 627 cr, gross NPA improves

SBI Card Q1 results: Net profit rises 106% to 627 cr, gross NPA improves

In Q1FY23, the company posted impairment losses and bad debt expenses of 450 crore versus 645 crore for Q1 FY22 and 393 crore for Q4FY22.
2 min read . 03:36 PM ISTLivemint

  • Revenue from operations stood at 3,100 crore in Q1FY23 rising by 31% yoy and 9% qoq. Interest income came in at 1,387 crore in Q1 of this fiscal climbing by 20% yoy and 10% qoq.

SBI Card registers a growth of 105.80% in net profit to 626.91 crore for the quarter ending June 30, 2022 (Q1FY23) compared to 304.61 crore of the same quarter last year. Q1 PAT climbed by 7.93% from 580.86 crore in the preceding quarter. Revenue from operations stood at 3,100 crore in Q1FY23 rising by 31% yoy and 9% qoq. Interest income came in at 1,387 crore in Q1 of this fiscal climbing by 20% yoy and 10% qoq.

Earnings before credit costs climbed by 22% at 1,291 crore for Q1FY23 compared to 1,056 crore for Q1FY22 and up by 10% as compared to Q4 FY22 at 1,172 crore.

In the first quarter of FY23, SBI's card-in-force increased by 19% to 1.43 crore versus 1.20 crore as of Q1 FY22. Spends rose by 79% at 59,671 crore for Q1 FY23 against 33,260 crore for Q1 FY22.

As of June 30, 2022, the SBI-led card services provider registered gross non-performing assets of 2.24% of gross advances against 3.91% as of June 30, 2021. Net non-performing assets were at 0.79% against 0.88% as of June 30, 2021.

During the quarter, SBI Card's total balance sheet stood at 36,859 crore as against 34,648 crore as of March 31, 2022. Total Gross Advances (Credit card receivables) as of June 30, 2022, was ar 33,215 crore, as against 31,281 crore as of March 31, 2022. Net worth as of June 30, 2022, was at 8,445 crore as against 7,824 crore as of March 31, 2022.

As per the capital adequacy norms issued by the RBI, the company’s capital to risk ratio consisting of tier I and tier II capital should not be less than 15% of its aggregate risk-weighted assets on - the balance sheet, and of the risk-adjusted value of off-balance sheet items. As of June 30, 2022, the company’s CRAR was 24.7% compared to 26.1% as of June 30, 2021.

On BSE, SBI Card shares closed at 924 apiece higher by 35.25 or 3.97%. The company's market cap is around 87,157.42 crore.

