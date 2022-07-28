SBI Card Q1 results: Net profit rises 106% to 627 cr, gross NPA improves

As per the capital adequacy norms issued by the RBI, the company’s capital to risk ratio consisting of tier I and tier II capital should not be less than 15% of its aggregate risk-weighted assets on - the balance sheet, and of the risk-adjusted value of off-balance sheet items. As of June 30, 2022, the company’s CRAR was 24.7% compared to 26.1% as of June 30, 2021.