SBI Card Q1 results: Net profit rises 106% to 627 cr, gross NPA improves

SBI Card registers a growth of 105.80% in net profit to ₹626.91 crore for the quarter ending June 30, 2022 (Q1FY23) compared to ₹304.61 crore of the same quarter last year. Q1 PAT climbed by 7.93% from ₹580.86 crore in the preceding quarter. Revenue from operations stood at ₹3,100 crore in Q1FY23 rising by 31% yoy and 9% qoq. Interest income came in at ₹1,387 crore in Q1 of this fiscal climbing by 20% yoy and 10% qoq.
Earnings before credit costs climbed by 22% at ₹1,291 crore for Q1FY23 compared to ₹1,056 crore for Q1FY22 and up by 10% as compared to Q4 FY22 at ₹1,172 crore.
In the first quarter of FY23, SBI's card-in-force increased by 19% to 1.43 crore versus 1.20 crore as of Q1 FY22. Spends rose by 79% at ₹59,671 crore for Q1 FY23 against ₹33,260 crore for Q1 FY22.
In Q1FY23, the company posted impairment losses and bad debt expenses of ₹450 crore versus ₹645 crore for Q1 FY22 and ₹393 crore for Q4FY22.
As of June 30, 2022, the SBI-led card services provider registered gross non-performing assets of 2.24% of gross advances against 3.91% as of June 30, 2021. Net non-performing assets were at 0.79% against 0.88% as of June 30, 2021.
During the quarter, SBI Card's total balance sheet stood at ₹₹36,859 crore as against ₹34,648 crore as of March 31, 2022. Total Gross Advances (Credit card receivables) as of June 30, 2022, was ar ₹33,215 crore, as against ₹31,281 crore as of March 31, 2022. Net worth as of June 30, 2022, was at ₹8,445 crore as against ₹7,824 crore as of March 31, 2022.
As per the capital adequacy norms issued by the RBI, the company’s capital to risk ratio consisting of tier I and tier II capital should not be less than 15% of its aggregate risk-weighted assets on - the balance sheet, and of the risk-adjusted value of off-balance sheet items. As of June 30, 2022, the company’s CRAR was 24.7% compared to 26.1% as of June 30, 2021.
On BSE, SBI Card shares closed at ₹924 apiece higher by ₹35.25 or 3.97%. The company's market cap is around ₹87,157.42 crore.