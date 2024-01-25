Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  SBI Card Q3 results: Net profit rises 8% at 549 crore

SBI Card Q3 results: Net profit rises 8% at 549 crore

Livemint

Its total income surged 30 per cent year-on-year at 4,742 crore in Q3 of FY24 from 3,656 crore in Q3 of last fiscal year

Shares of SBI Cards and Payment Services Ltd rose 1.88 per cent to end at 761.00 on the NSE on Thursday.

SBI Cards and Payment Services Ltd (SBI Card) on Thursday declared financial results for the third quarter (Q3) ended 31 December 2023 of the fiscal year 2024 (FY24).

The State Bank of India-backed credit card services provider reported an 8 per cent growth in its net profit at 549 crore in the third quarter of FY24, from 509 crore in the sane period a year ago.

Its total income surged 30 per cent year-on-year at 4,742 crore in Q3 of FY24 from 3,656 crore in Q3 of last fiscal year.

SBI Card said its gross non-performing assets (GNPAs) stood at 2.64 per cent of gross advances as of December 31, 2023, up from 2.35 per cent as of March 31, 2023. Net NPAs stood at 0.96 per cent as of December 31, 2023, as against 0.87 per cent as of March 31, 2023.

Finance costs rose by 50% in the December quarter from last fiscal year.

Its total expenses rose at 4,004.01 crore in in December quarter of the fiscal year 2024 from 2,971.82 crore in the same period of last fiscal year.

In the reported third quarter, aggregate amount spent by cardholders surged 41% to 96,860 crore for the company.

On Wednesday, SBI Card said that it has raised up to 525 crore by issuing non-convertible debentures (NCDs) to fund its business growth.

It will allot 525 fixed rate, unsecured, rated, taxable, redeemable, subordinate tier II, listed, non-convertible debentures aggregating to 525 crore on a private placement basis, according to a stock exchange filing.

They will have a face value of 1 crore each and carry a coupon rate of 8.33 per cent, it had said.

Shares of SBI Cards and Payment Services Ltd rose 1.88 per cent to end at 761.00 on the NSE on Thursday.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.