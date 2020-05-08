Net profit of SBI Card in the March-quarter fell to ₹83.54 crore, from ₹249 crore a year ago due to specific covid-19 related provision of ₹489 crore.

March quarter total revenue from operations rose to ₹2,433 crore against ₹1,983 crore a year ago

Revenues was hurt due to fee reversal of ₹90 crore due to impact of covid

The gross non-performing assets were at 2.01% of gross advances as on March 31, 2020 as against 2.44% as on March 31, 2019.

The Provision Coverage Ratio increased to 67.20% as against 66.48% as of March 31, 2019

Approved payment of interim dividend of 1 rupee per share

SBI Card shares today ended 3.55% lower at ₹552

