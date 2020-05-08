Home > Companies > Company Results > SBI Card Q4 net profit slides in March quarter on Covid provisions

Net profit of SBI Card in the March-quarter fell to 83.54 crore, from 249 crore a year ago due to specific covid-19 related provision of 489 crore.

March quarter total revenue from operations rose to 2,433 crore against 1,983 crore a year ago

Revenues was hurt due to fee reversal of 90 crore due to impact of covid

The gross non-performing assets were at 2.01% of gross advances as on March 31, 2020 as against 2.44% as on March 31, 2019.

The Provision Coverage Ratio increased to 67.20% as against 66.48% as of March 31, 2019

Approved payment of interim dividend of 1 rupee per share

SBI Card shares today ended 3.55% lower at 552

