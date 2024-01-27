SBI Cards & Payment Services Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 7.78% YoY

SBI Cards & Payment Services declared their Q3 FY24 results on 25 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 31.78% & the profit increased by 7.78% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 13.07% and the profit decreased by 8.94%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 2.35% q-o-q & increased by 1.57% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 2.57% q-o-q & increased by 31.37% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹5.78 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 7.84% Y-o-Y.

SBI Cards & Payment Services has delivered 1.28% return in the last 1 week, -11.42% return in the last 6 months, and 0.03% YTD return.

Currently, SBI Cards & Payment Services has a market cap of ₹72244.89 Cr and a 52-week high/low of ₹933 & ₹695.55 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As of 27 Jan, 2024, out of 25 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given a Strong Sell rating, 6 analysts have given a Sell rating, 6 analysts have given a Hold rating, 4 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 7 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 27 Jan, 2024, was to Hold.

SBI Cards & Payment Services Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 4621.7 4087.35 +13.07% 3507.12 +31.78% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 144.37 147.84 -2.35% 142.14 +1.57% Depreciation/ Amortization 50.78 46.8 +8.5% 41.03 +23.76% Total Operating Expense 3308.52 2807.13 +17.86% 2507.54 +31.94% Operating Income 1313.18 1280.22 +2.57% 999.58 +31.37% Net Income Before Taxes 737.59 809.41 -8.87% 684.33 +7.78% Net Income 549.08 602.99 -8.94% 509.46 +7.78% Diluted Normalized EPS 5.78 6.35 -8.98% 5.36 +7.84%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹549.08Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹4621.7Cr

