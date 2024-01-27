SBI Cards & Payment Services Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 7.78% YoY

SBI Cards & Payment Services declared their Q3 FY24 results on 25 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 31.78% & the profit increased by 7.78% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 13.07% and the profit decreased by 8.94%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 2.35% q-o-q & increased by 1.57% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 2.57% q-o-q & increased by 31.37% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹5.78 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 7.84% Y-o-Y.
SBI Cards & Payment Services has delivered 1.28% return in the last 1 week, -11.42% return in the last 6 months, and 0.03% YTD return.
Currently, SBI Cards & Payment Services has a market cap of ₹72244.89 Cr and a 52-week high/low of ₹933 & ₹695.55 respectively.
As of 27 Jan, 2024, out of 25 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given a Strong Sell rating, 6 analysts have given a Sell rating, 6 analysts have given a Hold rating, 4 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 7 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as of 27 Jan, 2024, was to Hold.
SBI Cards & Payment Services Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|4621.7
|4087.35
|+13.07%
|3507.12
|+31.78%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|144.37
|147.84
|-2.35%
|142.14
|+1.57%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|50.78
|46.8
|+8.5%
|41.03
|+23.76%
|Total Operating Expense
|3308.52
|2807.13
|+17.86%
|2507.54
|+31.94%
|Operating Income
|1313.18
|1280.22
|+2.57%
|999.58
|+31.37%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|737.59
|809.41
|-8.87%
|684.33
|+7.78%
|Net Income
|549.08
|602.99
|-8.94%
|509.46
|+7.78%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|5.78
|6.35
|-8.98%
|5.36
|+7.84%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹549.08Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹4621.7Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar
Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!