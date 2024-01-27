Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  SBI Cards & Payment Services Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 7.78% YoY

SBI Cards & Payment Services Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 7.78% YoY

Livemint

SBI Cards & Payment Services Q3 FY24 Results Live

SBI Cards & Payment Services declared their Q3 FY24 results on 25 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 31.78% & the profit increased by 7.78% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 13.07% and the profit decreased by 8.94%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 2.35% q-o-q & increased by 1.57% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 2.57% q-o-q & increased by 31.37% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 5.78 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 7.84% Y-o-Y.

SBI Cards & Payment Services has delivered 1.28% return in the last 1 week, -11.42% return in the last 6 months, and 0.03% YTD return.

Currently, SBI Cards & Payment Services has a market cap of 72244.89 Cr and a 52-week high/low of 933 & 695.55 respectively.

As of 27 Jan, 2024, out of 25 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given a Strong Sell rating, 6 analysts have given a Sell rating, 6 analysts have given a Hold rating, 4 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 7 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 27 Jan, 2024, was to Hold.

SBI Cards & Payment Services Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue4621.74087.35+13.07%3507.12+31.78%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total144.37147.84-2.35%142.14+1.57%
Depreciation/ Amortization50.7846.8+8.5%41.03+23.76%
Total Operating Expense3308.522807.13+17.86%2507.54+31.94%
Operating Income1313.181280.22+2.57%999.58+31.37%
Net Income Before Taxes737.59809.41-8.87%684.33+7.78%
Net Income549.08602.99-8.94%509.46+7.78%
Diluted Normalized EPS5.786.35-8.98%5.36+7.84%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹549.08Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹4621.7Cr

