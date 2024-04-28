Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Get Your Credit Score For Free

Check Now
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  SBI Cards & Payment Services Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 11.05% YOY

SBI Cards & Payment Services Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 11.05% YOY

Livemint

SBI Cards & Payment Services Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 15.57% YoY & profit increased by 11.05% YoY

SBI Cards & Payment Services Q4 Results Live

SBI Cards & Payment Services Q4 Results Live : SBI Cards & Payment Services declared their Q4 results on 26 Apr, 2024. The topline increased by 15.57% & the profit increased by 11.05% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 5.93% and the profit increased by 20.63%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 8.41% q-o-q & decreased by 13.08% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 13.09% q-o-q & increased by 28.5% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 6.96 for Q4 which increased by 10.86% Y-o-Y.

SBI Cards & Payment Services has delivered 4.46% return in the last 1 week, -1.83% return in last 6 months and -0.16% YTD return.

Currently the SBI Cards & Payment Services has a market cap of 72121.45 Cr and 52wk high/low of 933 & 678.9 respectively.

SBI Cards & Payment Services Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue4347.724621.7-5.93%3762.14+15.57%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total132.23144.37-8.41%152.13-13.08%
Depreciation/ Amortization51.6350.78+1.67%45.06+14.58%
Total Operating Expense2862.593308.52-13.48%2606.44+9.83%
Operating Income1485.131313.18+13.09%1155.7+28.5%
Net Income Before Taxes888.16737.59+20.41%799.65+11.07%
Net Income662.37549.08+20.63%596.44+11.05%
Diluted Normalized EPS6.965.78+20.42%6.28+10.86%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹662.37Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹4347.72Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.