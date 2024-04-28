SBI Cards & Payment Services Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 11.05% YOY

SBI Cards & Payment Services Q4 Results Live : SBI Cards & Payment Services declared their Q4 results on 26 Apr, 2024. The topline increased by 15.57% & the profit increased by 11.05% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 5.93% and the profit increased by 20.63%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 8.41% q-o-q & decreased by 13.08% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 13.09% q-o-q & increased by 28.5% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹6.96 for Q4 which increased by 10.86% Y-o-Y.
SBI Cards & Payment Services has delivered 4.46% return in the last 1 week, -1.83% return in last 6 months and -0.16% YTD return.
Currently the SBI Cards & Payment Services has a market cap of ₹72121.45 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹933 & ₹678.9 respectively.
SBI Cards & Payment Services Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|4347.72
|4621.7
|-5.93%
|3762.14
|+15.57%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|132.23
|144.37
|-8.41%
|152.13
|-13.08%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|51.63
|50.78
|+1.67%
|45.06
|+14.58%
|Total Operating Expense
|2862.59
|3308.52
|-13.48%
|2606.44
|+9.83%
|Operating Income
|1485.13
|1313.18
|+13.09%
|1155.7
|+28.5%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|888.16
|737.59
|+20.41%
|799.65
|+11.07%
|Net Income
|662.37
|549.08
|+20.63%
|596.44
|+11.05%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|6.96
|5.78
|+20.42%
|6.28
|+10.86%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹662.37Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹4347.72Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar
Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!