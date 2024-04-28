SBI Cards & Payment Services Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 11.05% YOY

SBI Cards & Payment Services Q4 Results Live : SBI Cards & Payment Services declared their Q4 results on 26 Apr, 2024. The topline increased by 15.57% & the profit increased by 11.05% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 5.93% and the profit increased by 20.63%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 8.41% q-o-q & decreased by 13.08% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 13.09% q-o-q & increased by 28.5% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹6.96 for Q4 which increased by 10.86% Y-o-Y.

SBI Cards & Payment Services has delivered 4.46% return in the last 1 week, -1.83% return in last 6 months and -0.16% YTD return.

Currently the SBI Cards & Payment Services has a market cap of ₹72121.45 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹933 & ₹678.9 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

SBI Cards & Payment Services Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 4347.72 4621.7 -5.93% 3762.14 +15.57% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 132.23 144.37 -8.41% 152.13 -13.08% Depreciation/ Amortization 51.63 50.78 +1.67% 45.06 +14.58% Total Operating Expense 2862.59 3308.52 -13.48% 2606.44 +9.83% Operating Income 1485.13 1313.18 +13.09% 1155.7 +28.5% Net Income Before Taxes 888.16 737.59 +20.41% 799.65 +11.07% Net Income 662.37 549.08 +20.63% 596.44 +11.05% Diluted Normalized EPS 6.96 5.78 +20.42% 6.28 +10.86%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹662.37Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹4347.72Cr

