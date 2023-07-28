SBI Cards Q1 Results: Net profit falls 5% to ₹593 crore, revenue up 26%1 min read 28 Jul 2023, 04:21 PM IST
SBI Cards Q1 Results: Net profit falls 5% to ₹593 crore, revenue up 26%
SBI Cards Q1 Results: Net profit falls 5% to ₹593 crore, revenue up 26%
Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.More Less
Updated: 28 Jul 2023, 04:21 PM IST
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message