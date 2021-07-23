SBI Cards Q1 results: Profit shrinks 22% to 305 cr as bad loans grow

SBI Cards' Capital Adequacy Ratio (CAR) was 26.1 per cent as of June 30, 2021, as opposed to 24.4 per cent as of June 30, 2020. As per the capital adequacy norms issued by the RBI, the company's capital to risk ratio consisting of tier I and tier II capital should not be less than 15 per cent of its aggregate risk weighted assets on - balance sheet and of risk adjusted value of off-balance sheet items.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}