comScore
Active Stocks
Fri Oct 27 2023 15:59:35
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 119.9 0%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 201 1.03%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,469.55 0.41%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 912.6 0.38%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 640.7 2.27%
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  SBI Card Q2 Results: Net profit rises 15% YoY to 603 crore, cards in force grow 21%
Back Back

SBI Card Q2 Results: Net profit rises 15% YoY to ₹603 crore, cards in force grow 21%

 Devesh Kumar

SBI Card Q2 Results: The company noted significant jump in revenues which witnessed a 22% growth at ₹4,221 crore from ₹3,453 crore recorded during Q2FY23.

SBI Cards Q2 Results: The revenue of the company jumped 22% to ₹4,221 crore (Mint)Premium
SBI Cards Q2 Results: The revenue of the company jumped 22% to 4,221 crore (Mint)

SBI Card Q2 Results: SBI Cards and Payments Services Limited released its July-September quarter results on Friday. The company posted a 15% year-on-year (YoY) increase in its net profit at 603 crore, compared to 526 crore recorded during the same quarter last fiscal year. 

SBI Card registered a 21% YoY growth in cards in force at 1.79 crore during Q2FY24 from 1.48 crore during the year-ago period. 

The company noted a significant jump in revenues which witnessed a 22% growth to 4,221 crore from 3,453 crore recorded during Q2FY23.

Sequentially, the net profit recorded a growth of 2% from 593 crore during the quarter ending June 2023. The revenue during the previous quarter stood at 4,046 crore, implying a sequential growth of 4%.

Asset Quality

The gross non-performing assets of SBI Cards and Payment Services stood at 2.43% of gross advances at the end of the September quarter, which is slightly higher than 2.35% as of March 31, 2023. The net non-performing assets were at 0.89% at the end of Q2FY24 as against 0.87% at the end of fiscal year 2023.

During the quarter, the capital adequacy ratio of the company stood at 23.3%, which was higher than the 23.1% recorded during the end of the previous fiscal year.

Business Highlights

SBI Cards and Payments Services witnessed a 12% decline in the volume of new accounts which plunged to 1,142,000 during the quarter under review from 1,295,000 during Q2FY23. The spending through the cards grew 27% YoY at 79,164 crore from 62,306 crore recorded during the same quarter last fiscal.

Market share of the cards in force grew marginally to 19.2% from 19.1% posted during the same quarter last fiscal.

Recently, SBI Cards said it will allot 3,104,770 equity shares to eligible employees of the company at a value of 10 per share under the SBI Card - Employee Stock Option Plan 2019 (ESOP Scheme 2019). As per the company, the exercise price of these shares is 152.10 per share.

The shares of SBI Cards and Payments Services closed 3.11% higher on Friday at 796.50 apiece.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Devesh Kumar
I cover politics, geo-politics, economy, and technology and have keen interest in understanding and analyzing the complex issues that shape our world. I am committed to delivering well-researched, balanced, and thought-provoking stories that provides insights into the key trends and developments.
Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Updated: 27 Oct 2023, 07:31 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App