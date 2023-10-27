SBI Card Q2 Results: Net profit rises 15% YoY to ₹603 crore, cards in force grow 21%
SBI Card Q2 Results: The company noted significant jump in revenues which witnessed a 22% growth at ₹4,221 crore from ₹3,453 crore recorded during Q2FY23.
SBI Card Q2 Results: SBI Cards and Payments Services Limited released its July-September quarter results on Friday. The company posted a 15% year-on-year (YoY) increase in its net profit at ₹603 crore, compared to ₹526 crore recorded during the same quarter last fiscal year.