SBI increases lending rates by 10 bps across tenures effective August 15

  • SBI’s new MCLR for three-years tenor now stands at 9.10% from 9% earlier, while overnight MCLR has been increased to 8.20% from 8.10%.

Livemint
Published15 Aug 2024, 08:21 AM IST
SBI increases lending rates by 10 bps across tenures effective August 15
SBI increases lending rates by 10 bps across tenures effective August 15(Photo: REUTERS)

State Bank of India (SBI), the country’ largest state-run lender, increased interest rates on loans by 10 basis points across tenors. The Marginal Cost of Funds Based Lending Rate (MCLR) has been hiked by 10 basis points across tenors, with effect from August 15, 2024.

SBI’s new MCLR for three-years tenor now stands at 9.10% from 9% earlier, while overnight MCLR has been increased to 8.20% from 8.10%.

Here are SBI’s tenor-wise MCLR effective from 15th August, 2024:

TenorExisting MCLRRevised MCLR
Overnight8.10%8.20%
One Month8.35%8.45%
Three Month8.40%8.50%
Six Month8.75%8.85%
One Year8.85%8.95%
Two Years8.95%9.05%
Three Years9.00%9.10%

Read Independence Day 2024 Live Updates here

(To be updated)

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:15 Aug 2024, 08:21 AM IST
HomeCompaniesCompany ResultsSBI increases lending rates by 10 bps across tenures effective August 15

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    146.20
    03:59 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    -2.7 (-1.81%)

    Tata Power

    405.55
    03:59 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    -2.75 (-0.67%)

    Vedanta

    420.05
    03:51 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    -2.65 (-0.63%)

    Indian Oil Corporation

    163.75
    03:48 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    -0.45 (-0.27%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Chennai Petroleum Corporation

    965.65
    03:47 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    70.45 (7.87%)

    One 97 Communications

    539.60
    03:59 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    33.75 (6.67%)

    PB Fintech

    1,571.00
    03:29 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    90 (6.08%)

    Uno Minda

    1,098.95
    03:29 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    51.35 (4.9%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      72,064.000.00
      Chennai
      72,416.000.00
      Delhi
      72,276.000.00
      Kolkata
      72,135.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      101.18/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

      More From Popular in Companies
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsCibilPremiumMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue