SBI increases lending rates by 10 bps across tenures effective August 15

State Bank of India (SBI), the country’ largest state-run lender, increased interest rates on loans by 10 basis points across tenors. The Marginal Cost of Funds Based Lending Rate (MCLR) has been hiked by 10 basis points across tenors, with effect from August 15, 2024.
SBI’s new MCLR for three-years tenor now stands at 9.10% from 9% earlier, while overnight MCLR has been increased to 8.20% from 8.10%.
Here are SBI’s tenor-wise MCLR effective from 15th August, 2024:
|Tenor
|Existing MCLR
|Revised MCLR
|Overnight
|8.10%
|8.20%
|One Month
|8.35%
|8.45%
|Three Month
|8.40%
|8.50%
|Six Month
|8.75%
|8.85%
|One Year
|8.85%
|8.95%
|Two Years
|8.95%
|9.05%
|Three Years
|9.00%
|9.10%
Read Independence Day 2024 Live Updates here
(To be updated)
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess