Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  SBI increases lending rates by 10 bps across tenures effective August 15

SBI increases lending rates by 10 bps across tenures effective August 15

Livemint

State Bank of India (SBI), the country’ largest state-run lender, increased interest rates on loans by 10 basis points across tenors. The Marginal Cost of Funds Based Lending Rate (MCLR) has been hiked by 10 basis points across tenors, with effect from August 15, 2024.

SBI’s new MCLR for three-years tenor now stands at 9.10% from 9% earlier, while overnight MCLR has been increased to 8.20% from 8.10%.

Here are SBI’s tenor-wise MCLR effective from 15th August, 2024:

TenorExisting MCLRRevised MCLR
Overnight8.10%8.20%
One Month8.35%8.45%
Three Month8.40%8.50%
Six Month8.75%8.85%
One Year8.85%8.95%
Two Years8.95%9.05%
Three Years9.00%9.10%

Read Independence Day 2024 Live Updates here

(To be updated)

