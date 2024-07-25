SBI Life Insurance Company Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 36.34% YOY

SBI Life Insurance Company Q1 Results Live : SBI Life Insurance Company declared their Q1 results on 24 Jul, 2024. The topline increased by 24.23% & the profit increased by 36.34% YoY. However, as compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 4.42% and the profit decreased by 35.93%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 3.94% q-o-q & increased by 17.29% Y-o-Y, indicating an increase in operational costs for the company.

The operating income showed a significant increase of 983.77% q-o-q & 67.32% Y-o-Y, showcasing strong operational performance by SBI Life Insurance Company.

The EPS for Q1 is ₹4.98, which reflects a growth of 30.72% Y-o-Y, indicating improved profitability for the company.

SBI Life Insurance Company has delivered positive returns to its investors, with 0.72% return in the last 1 week, 15.77% return in the last 6 months, and 13.99% YTD return.

The market cap of SBI Life Insurance Company currently stands at ₹163552.5 Cr, with a 52wk high/low of ₹1664.95 & ₹1251.65 respectively, reflecting the company's market performance.

Analysts covering the company have provided optimistic ratings, with 13 analysts giving a Buy rating and 18 analysts giving a Strong Buy rating out of 31 analysts as of 25 Jul, 2024.

The consensus recommendation as on 25 Jul, 2024 was to Strong Buy, indicating overall positive sentiment towards SBI Life Insurance Company.

SBI Life Insurance Company Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 34653.74 36255.19 -4.42% 27895.42 +24.23% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 913.87 879.26 +3.94% 779.13 +17.29% Total Operating Expense 33658.73 36163.38 -6.93% 27300.74 +23.29% Operating Income 995.01 91.81 +983.77% 594.68 +67.32% Net Income Before Taxes 535.49 836.35 -35.97% 389.74 +37.4% Net Income 519.52 810.8 -35.93% 381.04 +36.34% Diluted Normalized EPS 4.98 8.18 -39.08% 3.81 +30.72%

FAQs Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹519.52Cr Question : What is Q1 revenue? Ans : ₹34653.74Cr

