SBI Life Insurance Company Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 39.25% YOY

SBI Life Insurance Company Q2 Results Live : SBI Life Insurance Company has announced its Q2 results on October 23, 2024, revealing a remarkable growth in both revenue and profit. The company's topline surged by 39.91% year-over-year, while profit saw a significant rise of 39.25%.
In comparison to the previous quarter, the revenue showed a robust growth of 16.3%, and profit slightly increased by 1.91%. However, the company faced a rise in selling, general, and administrative expenses, which climbed by 11.08% quarter-over-quarter and 16.63% year-over-year.
Operating income, on the other hand, experienced a decline of 5.5% from the previous quarter but still marked an increase of 18.46% year-over-year. The earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at ₹5.08, reflecting a year-over-year increase of 29.95%.
Despite a slight dip of 1.02% in the last week, SBI Life has shown a commendable performance over the past six months with a return of 17.53% and an impressive 19.78% year-to-date return. The company's current market capitalization is ₹171930.2 Cr, with a 52-week high of ₹1936 and a low of ₹1290.75.
As of October 24, 2024, the consensus among analysts is notably positive, with 15 analysts issuing Buy ratings and another 15 giving Strong Buy ratings. Only 1 analyst has suggested a Hold rating, indicating strong confidence in the company's future prospects.
SBI Life Insurance Company Financials
|Period
|Q2
|Q1
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|40301.73
|34653.74
|+16.3%
|28804.64
|+39.91%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|1015.14
|913.87
|+11.08%
|870.36
|+16.63%
|Total Operating Expense
|39361.42
|33658.73
|+16.94%
|28010.84
|+40.52%
|Operating Income
|940.31
|995.01
|-5.5%
|793.8
|+18.46%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|546.93
|535.49
|+2.14%
|386.98
|+41.33%
|Net Income
|529.42
|519.52
|+1.91%
|380.19
|+39.25%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|5.08
|4.98
|+1.94%
|3.91
|+29.95%
