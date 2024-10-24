SBI Life Insurance Company Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 39.25% YOY

SBI Life Insurance Company Q2 Results Live: Revenue increased by 39.91% YoY & profit increased by 39.25% YoY.

Published24 Oct 2024, 11:06 AM IST
SBI Life Insurance Company Q2 Results Live
SBI Life Insurance Company Q2 Results Live

SBI Life Insurance Company Q2 Results Live : SBI Life Insurance Company has announced its Q2 results on October 23, 2024, revealing a remarkable growth in both revenue and profit. The company's topline surged by 39.91% year-over-year, while profit saw a significant rise of 39.25%.

In comparison to the previous quarter, the revenue showed a robust growth of 16.3%, and profit slightly increased by 1.91%. However, the company faced a rise in selling, general, and administrative expenses, which climbed by 11.08% quarter-over-quarter and 16.63% year-over-year.

Operating income, on the other hand, experienced a decline of 5.5% from the previous quarter but still marked an increase of 18.46% year-over-year. The earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at 5.08, reflecting a year-over-year increase of 29.95%.

Despite a slight dip of 1.02% in the last week, SBI Life has shown a commendable performance over the past six months with a return of 17.53% and an impressive 19.78% year-to-date return. The company's current market capitalization is 171930.2 Cr, with a 52-week high of 1936 and a low of 1290.75.

As of October 24, 2024, the consensus among analysts is notably positive, with 15 analysts issuing Buy ratings and another 15 giving Strong Buy ratings. Only 1 analyst has suggested a Hold rating, indicating strong confidence in the company's future prospects.

SBI Life Insurance Company Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue40301.7334653.74+16.3%28804.64+39.91%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total1015.14913.87+11.08%870.36+16.63%
Total Operating Expense39361.4233658.73+16.94%28010.84+40.52%
Operating Income940.31995.01-5.5%793.8+18.46%
Net Income Before Taxes546.93535.49+2.14%386.98+41.33%
Net Income529.42519.52+1.91%380.19+39.25%
Diluted Normalized EPS5.084.98+1.94%3.91+29.95%
FAQs
₹529.42Cr
₹40301.73Cr
First Published:24 Oct 2024, 11:06 AM IST
Business NewsCompaniesCompany ResultsSBI Life Insurance Company Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 39.25% YOY

