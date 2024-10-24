Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  SBI Life Insurance Company Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 39.25% YOY

SBI Life Insurance Company Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 39.25% YOY

Livemint

SBI Life Insurance Company Q2 Results Live: Revenue increased by 39.91% YoY & profit increased by 39.25% YoY.

SBI Life Insurance Company Q2 Results Live

SBI Life Insurance Company Q2 Results Live : SBI Life Insurance Company has announced its Q2 results on October 23, 2024, revealing a remarkable growth in both revenue and profit. The company's topline surged by 39.91% year-over-year, while profit saw a significant rise of 39.25%.

In comparison to the previous quarter, the revenue showed a robust growth of 16.3%, and profit slightly increased by 1.91%. However, the company faced a rise in selling, general, and administrative expenses, which climbed by 11.08% quarter-over-quarter and 16.63% year-over-year.

Operating income, on the other hand, experienced a decline of 5.5% from the previous quarter but still marked an increase of 18.46% year-over-year. The earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at 5.08, reflecting a year-over-year increase of 29.95%.

Despite a slight dip of 1.02% in the last week, SBI Life has shown a commendable performance over the past six months with a return of 17.53% and an impressive 19.78% year-to-date return. The company's current market capitalization is 171930.2 Cr, with a 52-week high of 1936 and a low of 1290.75.

As of October 24, 2024, the consensus among analysts is notably positive, with 15 analysts issuing Buy ratings and another 15 giving Strong Buy ratings. Only 1 analyst has suggested a Hold rating, indicating strong confidence in the company's future prospects.

SBI Life Insurance Company Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue40301.7334653.74+16.3%28804.64+39.91%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total1015.14913.87+11.08%870.36+16.63%
Total Operating Expense39361.4233658.73+16.94%28010.84+40.52%
Operating Income940.31995.01-5.5%793.8+18.46%
Net Income Before Taxes546.93535.49+2.14%386.98+41.33%
Net Income529.42519.52+1.91%380.19+39.25%
Diluted Normalized EPS5.084.98+1.94%3.91+29.95%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹529.42Cr

Question : What is Q2 revenue?

Ans : ₹40301.73Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.