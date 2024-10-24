SBI Life Insurance Company Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 39.25% YOY

SBI Life Insurance Company Q2 Results Live : SBI Life Insurance Company has announced its Q2 results on October 23, 2024, revealing a remarkable growth in both revenue and profit. The company's topline surged by 39.91% year-over-year, while profit saw a significant rise of 39.25%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In comparison to the previous quarter, the revenue showed a robust growth of 16.3%, and profit slightly increased by 1.91%. However, the company faced a rise in selling, general, and administrative expenses, which climbed by 11.08% quarter-over-quarter and 16.63% year-over-year.

Operating income, on the other hand, experienced a decline of 5.5% from the previous quarter but still marked an increase of 18.46% year-over-year. The earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at ₹5.08, reflecting a year-over-year increase of 29.95%.

Despite a slight dip of 1.02% in the last week, SBI Life has shown a commendable performance over the past six months with a return of 17.53% and an impressive 19.78% year-to-date return. The company's current market capitalization is ₹171930.2 Cr, with a 52-week high of ₹1936 and a low of ₹1290.75.

As of October 24, 2024, the consensus among analysts is notably positive, with 15 analysts issuing Buy ratings and another 15 giving Strong Buy ratings. Only 1 analyst has suggested a Hold rating, indicating strong confidence in the company's future prospects.

SBI Life Insurance Company Financials Period Q2 Q1 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 40301.73 34653.74 +16.3% 28804.64 +39.91% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 1015.14 913.87 +11.08% 870.36 +16.63% Total Operating Expense 39361.42 33658.73 +16.94% 28010.84 +40.52% Operating Income 940.31 995.01 -5.5% 793.8 +18.46% Net Income Before Taxes 546.93 535.49 +2.14% 386.98 +41.33% Net Income 529.42 519.52 +1.91% 380.19 +39.25% Diluted Normalized EPS 5.08 4.98 +1.94% 3.91 +29.95%

FAQs Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹529.42Cr Question : What is Q2 revenue? Ans : ₹40301.73Cr

