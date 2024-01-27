Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  SBI Life Insurance Company Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 5.79% YOY

SBI Life Insurance Company Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 5.79% YOY

Livemint

SBI Life Insurance Company Q3 FY24 Results Live : Revenue increased by 45.55% YoY & profit increased by 5.79% YoY

SBI Life Insurance Company Q3 FY24 Results Live

SBI Life Insurance Company declared their Q3 FY24 results on 25 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 45.55% & the profit increased by 5.79% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 35.51% and the profit decreased by 15.37%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 9.76% q-o-q & increased by 19.41% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 4.79% q-o-q & increased by 45.15% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 2.89 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 7.14% Y-o-Y.

SBI Life Insurance Company has delivered -1.71% return in the last 1 week, 6.51% return in last 6 months and -3.61% YTD return.

Currently the SBI Life Insurance Company has a market cap of 138261.3 Cr and 52wk high/low of 1495.35 & 1054 respectively.

SBI Life Insurance Company Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue39032.5528804.64+35.51%26816.78+45.55%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total955.35870.36+9.76%800.03+19.41%
Total Operating Expense38276.7928010.84+36.65%26296.09+45.56%
Operating Income755.76793.8-4.79%520.69+45.15%
Net Income Before Taxes329.04386.98-14.97%310.79+5.87%
Net Income321.75380.19-15.37%304.13+5.79%
Diluted Normalized EPS2.893.91-26.1%3.11-7.14%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹321.75Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹39032.55Cr

