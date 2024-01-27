SBI Life Insurance Company Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 5.79% YOY

SBI Life Insurance Company declared their Q3 FY24 results on 25 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 45.55% & the profit increased by 5.79% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 35.51% and the profit decreased by 15.37%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 9.76% q-o-q & increased by 19.41% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 4.79% q-o-q & increased by 45.15% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹2.89 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 7.14% Y-o-Y.
SBI Life Insurance Company has delivered -1.71% return in the last 1 week, 6.51% return in last 6 months and -3.61% YTD return.
Currently the SBI Life Insurance Company has a market cap of ₹138261.3 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹1495.35 & ₹1054 respectively.
SBI Life Insurance Company Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|39032.55
|28804.64
|+35.51%
|26816.78
|+45.55%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|955.35
|870.36
|+9.76%
|800.03
|+19.41%
|Total Operating Expense
|38276.79
|28010.84
|+36.65%
|26296.09
|+45.56%
|Operating Income
|755.76
|793.8
|-4.79%
|520.69
|+45.15%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|329.04
|386.98
|-14.97%
|310.79
|+5.87%
|Net Income
|321.75
|380.19
|-15.37%
|304.13
|+5.79%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|2.89
|3.91
|-26.1%
|3.11
|-7.14%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹321.75Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹39032.55Cr
