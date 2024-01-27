SBI Life Insurance Company Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 5.79% YOY

SBI Life Insurance Company declared their Q3 FY24 results on 25 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 45.55% & the profit increased by 5.79% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 35.51% and the profit decreased by 15.37%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 9.76% q-o-q & increased by 19.41% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 4.79% q-o-q & increased by 45.15% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹2.89 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 7.14% Y-o-Y.

SBI Life Insurance Company has delivered -1.71% return in the last 1 week, 6.51% return in last 6 months and -3.61% YTD return.

Currently the SBI Life Insurance Company has a market cap of ₹138261.3 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹1495.35 & ₹1054 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

SBI Life Insurance Company Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 39032.55 28804.64 +35.51% 26816.78 +45.55% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 955.35 870.36 +9.76% 800.03 +19.41% Total Operating Expense 38276.79 28010.84 +36.65% 26296.09 +45.56% Operating Income 755.76 793.8 -4.79% 520.69 +45.15% Net Income Before Taxes 329.04 386.98 -14.97% 310.79 +5.87% Net Income 321.75 380.19 -15.37% 304.13 +5.79% Diluted Normalized EPS 2.89 3.91 -26.1% 3.11 -7.14%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹321.75Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹39032.55Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!