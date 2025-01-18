SBI Life Insurance Company Q3 Results 2025 on 18 Jan, 2025: profit rise by 71.2% YOY, profit at ₹550.82 crore and revenue at ₹18861.98 crore

SBI Life Insurance Company Q3 Results 2025:SBI Life Insurance Company declared their Q3 results on 17 Jan, 2025. The topline decreased by 51.68% & the profit increased by 71.2% YoY. Profit at ₹550.82 crore and revenue at ₹18861.98 crore. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 53.2% and the profit increased by 4.04%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 5.66% q-o-q & increased by 12.27% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 3.94% q-o-q & increased by 19.51% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹5.51 for Q3 which increased by 90.66% Y-o-Y.
SBI Life Insurance Company has delivered 3.07% return in the last 1 week, -8.81% return in last 6 months and 8.86% YTD return.
Currently the SBI Life Insurance Company has a market cap of ₹151676.2 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹1936 & ₹1307.7 respectively.
As of 18 Jan, 2025 out of 32 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given Hold rating, 17 analysts have given Buy rating & 13 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as on 18 Jan, 2025 was to Strong Buy.
SBI Life Insurance Company Financials
|Period
|Q3 (FY25)
|Q2 (FY25)
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 (FY24)
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|18861.98
|40301.73
|-53.2%
|39032.55
|-51.68%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|1072.57
|1015.14
|+5.66%
|955.35
|+12.27%
|Total Operating Expense
|17958.76
|39361.42
|-54.37%
|38276.79
|-53.08%
|Operating Income
|903.22
|940.31
|-3.94%
|755.76
|+19.51%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|571.61
|546.93
|+4.51%
|329.04
|+73.72%
|Net Income
|550.82
|529.42
|+4.04%
|321.75
|+71.2%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|5.51
|5.08
|+8.46%
|2.89
|+90.66%
FAQs
What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?
₹550.82Cr
What is Q3 revenue?
₹18861.98Cr