SBI Life Insurance Company Q3 Results 2025 on 18 Jan, 2025: profit rise by 71.2% YOY, profit at ₹550.82 crore and revenue at ₹18861.98 crore

SBI Life Insurance Company Q3 Results 2025:SBI Life Insurance Company declared their Q3 results on 17 Jan, 2025. The topline decreased by 51.68% & the profit increased by 71.2% YoY. Profit at ₹550.82 crore and revenue at ₹18861.98 crore. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 53.2% and the profit increased by 4.04%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 5.66% q-o-q & increased by 12.27% Y-o-Y.

SBI Life Insurance Company Q3 Results

The operating income was down by 3.94% q-o-q & increased by 19.51% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹5.51 for Q3 which increased by 90.66% Y-o-Y.

SBI Life Insurance Company has delivered 3.07% return in the last 1 week, -8.81% return in last 6 months and 8.86% YTD return.

Currently the SBI Life Insurance Company has a market cap of ₹151676.2 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹1936 & ₹1307.7 respectively.

As of 18 Jan, 2025 out of 32 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given Hold rating, 17 analysts have given Buy rating & 13 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 18 Jan, 2025 was to Strong Buy.

SBI Life Insurance Company Financials Period Q3 (FY25) Q2 (FY25) Q-o-Q Growth Q3 (FY24) Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 18861.98 40301.73 -53.2% 39032.55 -51.68% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 1072.57 1015.14 +5.66% 955.35 +12.27% Total Operating Expense 17958.76 39361.42 -54.37% 38276.79 -53.08% Operating Income 903.22 940.31 -3.94% 755.76 +19.51% Net Income Before Taxes 571.61 546.93 +4.51% 329.04 +73.72% Net Income 550.82 529.42 +4.04% 321.75 +71.2% Diluted Normalized EPS 5.51 5.08 +8.46% 2.89 +90.66%

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.