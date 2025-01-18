SBI Life Insurance Company Q3 Results 2025 on 18 Jan, 2025: profit rise by 71.2% YOY, profit at ₹550.82 crore and revenue at ₹18861.98 crore

Published18 Jan 2025, 11:06 AM IST
SBI Life Insurance Company Q3 Results 2025 on 18 Jan, 2025

SBI Life Insurance Company Q3 Results 2025:SBI Life Insurance Company declared their Q3 results on 17 Jan, 2025. The topline decreased by 51.68% & the profit increased by 71.2% YoY. Profit at 550.82 crore and revenue at 18861.98 crore. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 53.2% and the profit increased by 4.04%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 5.66% q-o-q & increased by 12.27% Y-o-Y.

SBI Life Insurance Company Q3 Results

The operating income was down by 3.94% q-o-q & increased by 19.51% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 5.51 for Q3 which increased by 90.66% Y-o-Y.

SBI Life Insurance Company has delivered 3.07% return in the last 1 week, -8.81% return in last 6 months and 8.86% YTD return.

Currently the SBI Life Insurance Company has a market cap of 151676.2 Cr and 52wk high/low of 1936 & 1307.7 respectively.

As of 18 Jan, 2025 out of 32 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given Hold rating, 17 analysts have given Buy rating & 13 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 18 Jan, 2025 was to Strong Buy.

SBI Life Insurance Company Financials

PeriodQ3 (FY25)Q2 (FY25)Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 (FY24)Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue18861.9840301.73-53.2%39032.55-51.68%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total1072.571015.14+5.66%955.35+12.27%
Total Operating Expense17958.7639361.42-54.37%38276.79-53.08%
Operating Income903.22940.31-3.94%755.76+19.51%
Net Income Before Taxes571.61546.93+4.51%329.04+73.72%
Net Income550.82529.42+4.04%321.75+71.2%
Diluted Normalized EPS5.515.08+8.46%2.89+90.66%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

FAQs

What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?

₹550.82Cr

What is Q3 revenue?

₹18861.98Cr

First Published:18 Jan 2025, 11:06 AM IST
